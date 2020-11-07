ELFRIDA — For the second straight year, the Valley Union Blue Devils are making a return trip to the 1A state volleyball playoffs.
As of press time Saturday, playoff pairings had yet to be announced but it appears that Valley Union, 5-6 overall, 3-2 in region play, has secured the No. 3 seed in the 1A South and will more than likely play Leading Edge Academy of Gilbert, the No.2 seed from the 1A East. The playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 13, at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
“It is such a good feeling,” Valley Union coach Jenn Casady said. “These girls have overcome a lot of adversity and challenges this season.”
Last year Valley Union went to state as the 15 seed and lost to St. David in the first round.
Going into the season one of Casady’s goals was avoiding a 15 or 16 seed and trying to get a higher seed. With the latest rankings the Blue Devils are seeded 10th while Leading Edge Academy is 14th.
“Being where we are right now in the rankings I feel a little more at ease and we are playing a team that is a little closer to our level,” the coach said. “I feel this could give us the upper edge in making it out of the first round.”
Valley Union closed out its regular season Thursday, beating host Duncan 3-2.
The Blue Devils lost the first game 20-25, won Games Two and Three 25-18, 25-19; lost game four 17-25 and battled back to win game five 15-7.
“We got off to our usual slow start which normally happens when we’re on the road,” Casady said. “I think we’re uneasy on an away court but we settled down and brought it together. In the fifth game we ran with it and got the win.”
Camley Esquer and Lizet Sonke combined for 15 of Valley Union’s 26 total kills. Baleigh Casady had three and Brianna Enriquez, Jazmyn Garcia and Courtney Noble each had two.
Valerie De La Cruz had six aces against Duncan while Sonke and Garcia each had five.
Sonke also had two blocks and 25 of the Blue Devils 92 total digs. Garcia followed with 16, Brooke White 15, Valerie De La Cruz 13 and Casady nine.
“The changes I made in the back row have definitely helped us,” Jenn Casady said. “I’ve taught these girls to read the ball and watch the hitter and they were on point for that Thursday. Lizet scored out with their outside hitter every time and nailed it.”
