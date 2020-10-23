ELFRIDA — What can only be described as a “rough week” for the Valley Union volleyball team ended on a high note Thursday when the Blue Devils swept the Patagonia Lobos 3-0 in three straight games.
Scores from the match were 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
Valley Union coach Jenn Casady praised her team saying they came out focused and ready to play Thursday.
“We need to stay positive and keep going,” she said. “These girls are smart and extremely talented. They are going to do some great things.”
Earlier in the week there was a meeting between the coaches, players, parents and some Valley Union administrators that dealt with some things Casady was doing, and saying, with the team.
The effects of that meeting carried over to the next night when the Blue Devils traveled to Tucson for a rematch with Desert Christian who they had defeated 3-1 several weeks prior in Elfrida.
Desert Christian won this match 3-0 by scores of 12-25, 12-25 and 19-25.
Casady added Desert Christian was a much improved team from the first time they faced each other.
Stats from the Patagonia match show Valley Union recorded 40 kills as a team with Camily Esquer having 11 and Breanna Enriquez and Lizette Sonke each having seven and Valerie De La Cruz with four.
Brooke White served over six aces in the match, Baleigh Casady had four, De La Cruz three and Shelby Coble two.
Digs: White recorded eight, Sonke seven, De La Cruz and Courtney Noble each had four and Jamie Vasquez three.
Up next for Valley Union, 3-4 overall, will be home matches Tuesday and Wednesday against San Simon and Immaculate Heart followed by a road match Thursday at Fort Thomas.
Tuesday night will be Senior Night at Valley Union. Coble, Esquer and Sonke, along with their parents will be honored prior to the start of the varsity match scheduled for 5 p.m.
