BISBEE − After 18 years of coaching Bisbee High School football as an assistant and the last six as head coach, Brian Vertrees has decided to step down.
He’s also leaving his teaching position at Bisbee High School.
“Burnout is the main factor,” Vertrees said when asked why he’s stepping down. “It got to the point where I felt like I couldn’t put in the time and effort needed, especially with the talented group of kids coming back. I needed to put the team and the kids in a position where someone could come in and give them the time and effort that they needed to be successful.”
Vertrees plans on remaining in Bisbee. He says he is planning on becoming a brewer.
“It’s a business venture I’m working on and hopefully it works out,” he said.
In May the Bisbee school board hired Shawn Holly, the former head football coach at Holbrook who was the 2A Little Colorado Region coach of the year this season to replace Vertrees and also become Bisbee athletic director.
Holly, who led the Roadrunner to an undefeated regular season, advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs where they lost to an explosive Willcox team. Holly and his family relocated to Cochise County last week.
The new coach will begin holding summer workouts this week.
The Herald/Review will have a more in-depth story with the new football coach/athletic director in the coming weeks.
Vertrees says even though he may not be coaching the team this season he will continue to watch and support them.
“I don’t think I’ve watched a game from the stands in the ballpark since I was in eighth grade so it will be interesting,” he said. “It will be nice to step away and root for those guys and see them be successful.”
Vertrees is leaving the door open to possibly returning someday as a volunteer assistant but not as head coach.
Bisbee High School’s website stated last week summer football workouts will run June 5-29 and July 17-20.
Weight room workouts will run Monday through Thursday from 3-4 p.m. with fieldwork, which will include 7 on 7 passing, taking place from 4-6 p.m.
The Pumas are scheduled to participate in 7 on 7 tournaments June 9, 10, 21, 24 and 28.
