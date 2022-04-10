BISBEE — For baseball enthusiasts it was a chance to step back in time and see what baseball was like when it first started as five baseball teams came to the 112-year-old Warren Ballpark for the 11th Annual Copper City Classic that was held April 2-3.
Five games were played on Saturday: three on Sunday.
This year’s Vintage baseball round robin tournament had the Phoenix Senators, the Bisbee Black Sox, the Tucson Saguaros, the Mesa Miners and the Golden State 9 from California all dressed in uniforms dating back a century or more, playing by rules in effect when Abraham Lincoln first ran for president in 1860.
One player, Paul “Bucky” Biwer, of Collbran, Colorado came down without his team and stepped in to pitch four games Saturday. He was also the hurler Sunday morning when the Saguaros faced the Senators.
“My first year here was 2016 when I was playing with the Denver Blue Stockings,” he said. “Playing in these tournaments is so much fun. That’s why I came down here this year without a team. It’s fun being able to swing a bat, run, and making a throw. I like the idea (that) they use wooden bats, play nine innings and I like that you can catch a line drive without a mitt. I have made so many friends coming here.”
Under 1864 rules, pitchers delivered the ball underhanded, hits fielded on a bounce were an out, and players didn’t wear gloves as the “lemon peel” ball was softer. Overhand pitching didn’t start until 20-years later. In Vintage Baseball foul balls do not count as strikes. There are no leadoffs or stealing of bases and if a runner overruns first base they can be tagged out. If the hit ball lands in fair territory and then rolls out it is still considered a fair ball, If you are caught cursing, spitting or arguing with the arbitrator, who is the umpire, it’s a 25 cent fine. The umpire’s rule is law and only the team captain can address the umpire which in those days was called the arbitrator. Once a runner has scored an ace (a run) as it was called those days, they must check in with the “tally master” who then records the ace at which time the player who just scored rings a bell at the tally master’s table signaling the ace. The ace does not count until the bell is rung.
This year’s Copper City Classic honored Charles Dillion “Casey” Stengel, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who managed the New York Yankees to five consecutive world championships from 1949 through 1953 and Bisbee resident Harry Althaus.
Stengel brought a traveling team of well-known major leaguers to Warren Ballpark after the end of the 1920 baseball season. On the mound for the Bisbee team that day was Harry Althaus, a WWI marine who would serve in the mid-1920s as an ace pitcher in the outlaw leagues which would feature four of the nine men banished from baseball for allegedly fixing the 1919 World Series.
Mike and Judy Anderson of the Friends of the Warren Ballpark committee who sponsored the tournament, said it was good being able to host the event again this year after a two-year hiatus.
“On Saturday we had an amazing turnout,” Judy, who is the chairwoman of the group, said. “It was a good opening day for us.”
Dan Frey, who serves on the board with Mike and Judy and was the announcer both days, said the grandstand was practically full Saturday and the fans seemed to be having as much fun as the players.
“Being a part of this event makes me feel like a kid again,” he said. “I’ve been around baseball all my life. There’s nothing else like it. Putting something like this on is a lot of work but also a lot of fun”
Money raised from the tournament will be used to help maintain the park.
“This is an expensive park to keep up,” Judy said. “The (Bisbee) school district who owns the park is small, so we do what we can to help. Our first project was to replace the chicken wire that had been around the grandstand area with baseball netting. Our second project was the sculpture that we have out front.”
With the help of a federal grant new bathrooms were also built.
“These are disabled accessible restrooms,” she said.
“We found we have a lot of community support,” Mike said. “The school district was greatly appreciative of what we did. We worked with the alumni association, the school district and identified projects. This is one of our best revenue generators because we get a lot of people in here. They often donate money after they come to our tournament. We get volunteers.”
Mike and Judy said the exposure they have received from this event reached internationally when a Japanese television station was here one year.
“Arizona Highways did a story on us which really helped,” he said. ”We know our message is getting out there. This is a mining town without a mine and the fact we have people that are willing to step up and help us keep this thing going is very gratifying to us.”
Mike said this event also helps commemorate the ballpark’s history.
“We’ve generated a lot of public awareness as far as the importance of the ballpark,” he said. “We also like to commemorate and honor people that played or managed here. Our history is rich and still being made.”
Due to the COVID-19 pause Mike believes the teams were eager to get back and start playing again.
“Crowd attendance exceeded our expectations this year,” he said. “There is a sense of fulfillment for us because we were uncertain as to what kind of response we’d get.”
Mike said as soon as the announcement went public that tickets were for sale, tickets requests began coming in on a daily basis.
“The online demand was greater than it ever had been before,” he said.
Both Mike and Judy have announced that they will be stepping down in terms of leadership and turning the reins over to someone else.
“We’ve been doing this 11-years,” he said. “We’re hoping to find somebody with renewed enthusiasm.”
Donations can still be made through their Friends of Warren Ballpark website Donate — Friends of Warren Ball Park.
