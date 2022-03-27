Vintage baseball returns to Bisbee’s Historic Warren Ballpark April 2-3

BISBEE — Vintage baseball returns to Bisbee’s historic 112-year-old Warren Ballpark April 2-3, when teams from Bisbee, Tucson, the Phoenix metro area and California take the field to play in the 11th Copper City Classic Vintage Baseball Tournament.
The Bisbee Black Sox, Tucson Sahuaros, Phoenix Senators, Mesa Miners and the Golden State Nine vintage baseball clubs, dressed in uniforms dating back a century or more, will play by rules in effect when Abraham Lincoln first ran for president in 1860.
Play gets underway both days at 10 a.m. Admission to the games is $10 for one day or $15 for both days. Donations will be gratefully accepted. All proceeds will be used to pay for renovations and improvements at Warren Ballpark.
Former major league pitcher Pat Darcy, who played for the Cincinnati Reds’ famed “Big Red Machine” of the 1970s, will be at the ballpark both days. Also on hand to entertain the “cranks” (as fans in the 19th century were known) will be the Old Arizona Brass Band from Tucson, which plays music from the late 1800s, and the Bisbee High School band.
This year’s event will honor Charles Dillion “Casey” Stengel, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who managed the New York Yankees to five consecutive world championships from 1949 through 1953, and Bisbee resident Harry Althaus.
Stengel brought a traveling team of well-known major leaguers to Warren Ballpark after the end of the 1920 baseball season. On the mound for the Bisbee team that day was Harry Althaus, a World War I Marine who in the mid-1920s was an ace pitcher in the outlaw leagues, which featured four of the nine men banished from baseball for allegedly fixing the 1919 World Series.
The Friends of Warren Ballpark, the Bisbee High School Alumni Association and the Bisbee Unified School District have put the two-year pendemic pause to good use, raising funds and pooling resources to replace the deteriorating fence around the ballpark and wooden seats in the grandstands and by installing safety rails and otherwise modifying the facilities to make the ballpark safer and more user-friendly.
Beer from Tombstone Brewery and traditional ballpark cuisine will be available for purchase. Fans will be able to buy merchandise related to the ballpark and its storied history.
For information about the event contact Judy Anderson at 520-366-1455, visit www.friendsofwarrenballpark.com or check out Facebook. Tickets can be purchased in advance on th website and will be available at the gate.
