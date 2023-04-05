BISBEE − The Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League concluded its 2022-23 season with the 12th Annual Copper City Classic April 1-2 at the historic Warren Ballpark in old Bisbee.

Seven teams from Arizona plus one from Colorado and one from California competed in the two-day event. Nine games, each lasting 60 minutes, were played on Saturday. On Sunday four seven-inning games were played with the Bisbee Black Sox losing 14-3 to the Phoenix Senators in the final game of the tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments