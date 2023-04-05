BISBEE − The Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League concluded its 2022-23 season with the 12th Annual Copper City Classic April 1-2 at the historic Warren Ballpark in old Bisbee.
Seven teams from Arizona plus one from Colorado and one from California competed in the two-day event. Nine games, each lasting 60 minutes, were played on Saturday. On Sunday four seven-inning games were played with the Bisbee Black Sox losing 14-3 to the Phoenix Senators in the final game of the tournament.
The Higley Haymakers of Higley and managed by Patrick Murphy, former captain for the Bisbee Black Sox, won the tournament, going 3-0. They also won the league championship when they beat the Mesa Miners 12-2 on Saturday.
Higley, one of the newest teams in the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League, was formed by Murphy, who lives in the Phoenix area. He said traveling to Bisbee for practice when he was with the Black Sox was challenging and after last year’s Copper Classic, he decided to form the Haymakers.
Murphy said he was happy to win the league championship his first year.
“This has been a lot of fun,” he said.
The tournament darlings, however, were the Maricopa Maidens, an all-female team that was also formed in 2022 but according to their website, “play like it’s 1860.”
The Maidens went 0-3 but scored in every game, losing 7-5 to the Mesa Miners on Sunday after leading 5-4 late in the game.
Michelle O’Connell who is known as “Roxxy” on the field, formed the Maidens and is the team captain.
Ironically the Mesa team the Maidens played on Sunday is captained by her husband, Scott Shaw, also known on the field as “Homewrecker.”
“I wanted to bring a girl team into this league but to be historically accurate the dresses they wore in that era were way too long and too heavy,” O’Connell said. “I pitched it to the commissioner, asking him if we could have vintage uniforms but in a newer fashion but still keeping it vintage. I got the approval. I started designing the uniforms, which are custom made.”
O’Connell said she was able to put a team together that included tryouts, uniforms, etc. in about two months.
“I asked some girls that I had already been playing ball with and everyone seemed excited about it,” she said. “They had seen me play with the Miners the previous years.”
According to O’Connell the youngest player on her team is 16 and the oldest in the mid-40’s.
O’Connell said to come to Bisbee and play in this tournament was awesome.
“Since I had been here in previous years I knew what to expect,” she said. “Some of my girls didn’t. When I was telling them about this they were really excited. We had a great crowd here this weekend.”
Fan attendance Saturday and Sunday was packed. Every time the Maidens scored the fans cheered and every time their opponents scored the boos rang out.
“It was really neat seeing all the Maidens fans cheering for us,” O’Connell said. “I was happy we kept up with our competitors this weekend and were not shut out.”
O’Connell said its fun playing this game with her husband. When they’re not playing against each other in the vintage league they are on the same team in co-ed softball.
“This was really fun,” she said. “Having played on this team previously I know many of these guys. They feel like I’m still part of the team. We were excited for this.”
O’Connell said without a doubt the Maidens will be back again next year.
“I couldn’t tell you our scores or what our record is,” she said. “I don’t keep track of that. We’re here for fun and to entertain the fans.”
Mike and Judy Anderson have been a part of the Vintage Base Ball Classic since it began.
They announced prior to the tournament this year would be their last.
“We were a little overwhelmed,” Judy said of the turnout. “I think having the Maricopa Maidens really helped. They were quite a draw.”
On Saturday the Classic ran out of tickets and by the second game on Sunday had run out of beer.
“That was unexpected,” Anderson said. “We’ve always had a good sale of beer but never ran out. That was a first.”
When it was announced Sunday there was no more beer, more boos came from the fans.
Money raised from the tournament goes into renovations of the Warren Ballpark.
Judy said it’s hard stepping away from something she and Mike have been so committed to but she’s confident they will find someone to take over who is just as dedicated.
“We’ll search hard and see what happens,” she said. “If anyone is interested, we need someone who is good with volunteers to organize the tournament and also look for grants and find funds to do some improvements here. We’ve done a great deal and the (Bisbee) school district has done a great deal but there is still more to be done.”
Anyone interested in stepping up can contact Judy through the Friends of the Warren Ballpark Facebook page.
Records for the teams playing in the Copper Classic were Higley Haymakers 3-0, Colorado Stars 2-0-1, Phoenix Senators 2-1, Golden State 9 (from California) 2-1, Mesa Miners 1-2, Bisbee Black Sox 1-2, Tucson Saguaros 1-1, Yuma Aces 0-2-1 and Maricopa Maidens 0-3.
