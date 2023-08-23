COCHISE COUNTY − Volleyball season begins this week for several Cochise County high schools.
Elfrida Valley Union will be in Tucson taking on Desert Christian while Douglas will be at Willcox.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, Duncan will be at San Simon.
On Friday, Aug. 25 the defending 2A East Region champion Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be in St. David while San Simon will host the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and Valley Union will head to Greenlee County to take on the Morenci Wildcats.
Benson, Bisbee and Buena high schools will kick off their seasons next week.
Bisbee will play Monday, Aug. 28, at Valley Union and will host Patagonia on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Buena begins its season on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Tucson Pueblo.
Benson begins its season Sept. 1 at the TUSD Invitational.
In Douglas, Alonzo Tapia begins his second year as head coach of the Bulldogs. Assisting him will be Dave Docto and Jacque Olivas.
Douglas went 9-8 overall last year, 5-5 in the 4A Gila Region, finishing third behind region champion Tucson Micah Mountain and Sahuarita.
Tapia said his first year at Douglas pretty much went as he expected.
“I wanted to come in, create a culture and rebuild the love here for the game of volleyball,” he said. “Most of the girls bought into that mindset and we just started rolling from there. Last year was all about creating memories, creating a different culture and setting the path for what’s to come.”
Tapia said this year has been completely different.
“The mindset is different in a positive way, the girls are more competitive,” he said. “They are working extremely hard in the weight room and on the court. They are being very receptive and coachable. That was something I thought I was going to struggle with this year, but it’s just continued on.”
Tapia had 55 players try out and kept 45, 15 on the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity squads.
Returning to the varsity this year are seniors Sonia Santiago, Angelina Escarcega and Karla Pena; juniors Jade Grijalva, Haylie Barco and Dominique Munoz; and sophomores Jenessa Sanchez and Aydil Montano.
“We have a good mix,” Tapia said.
Tapia was not able to line up a scrimmage this year but he’s OK with that because the intersquad scrimmages have been very competitive.
“We did play in a summer league with Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Rio Rico, Nogales, Desert View, Sahuaro,” Tapia said. “We saw lots of great competition as we were able to compete and beat some of these teams.”
Douglas lost to Willcox 3-1 last year in the opening match in Douglas.
Despite knowing both programs may have changed somewhat, a lot of players return to Willcox along with coach Todd DeBaun.
Tapia said he’s looking forward to playing Willcox, adding this will be a good test for his players.
“I’m excited for the season to start,” Tapia said. “Last year this game was game was a good test for us. I’m sure it will be the same again. I’m super excited about this season and super confident that we’re going to be able to surprise some people.”
Willcox was 12-6 last year, 7-5 in the 2A East, finishing third behind Tombstone and Morenci. The Cowgirls qualified for the 2A state play-in tournament and lost 3-0 to Tempe Prep.
San Simon, coached by Kari Wade, finished third in the 1A Southwest Region behind St. David and Patagonia, going 8-7 overall, 4-2 in region.
The Longhorns lost to Tucson Desert Christian 3-1 in the 1A Super Regional tournament in Tucson and did not qualify for the 16 team 1A state tournament.
At Valley Union, Shawna Hill is beginning her third year as head coach of the Blue Devils, who finished fourth behind St. David, Patagonia and San Simon. posting a 9-7 record overall, 3-3 in region.
