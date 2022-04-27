ELFRIDA — Fighting for a spot in the upcoming 1A state tournament, the Valley Union baseball team played three games in three days this week hoping to improve their chances of making the postseason.
Valley Union beat Sells Baboquivari last week by forfeit after it was determined that the Warriors had used a pitcher who did not have the required number of days rest needed in order to pitch. The Blue Devils had lost the game 14-4 when the pitching error was discovered.
On Thursday, April 21, Valley Union knocked off Tucson Santa Rita 26-6. Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said his pitching rotation of Elijah Riesgo, Riley Hooper and Lairus Two Moons combined to pitch a no-hitter and that all six runs Santa Rita scored were unearned on errors and passed balls.
Valley Union led 9-0 going into the bottom of the second inning when Santa Rita scored four runs.
The Blue Devils responded with 10 runs in the top of the third for a 19-4 lead, adding five more in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Riesgo was 2-for-3, scored four runs and had an RBI; Two Moons was also 2-for-3; Jace Mitchell was 3-for-6, scored four runs and had two RBIs; Hooper was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs; AJ Vasquez was 3-for-4 two runs scored and four RBIs; JJ Valenzuela was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Dylan Mitchell was 2-for-2 two runs scored and an RBI; and Travis Morin was 4-for-6 with two runs scored and six RBIs.
Valley Union was at Fort Thomas on Monday, hosted Baboquivari on Tuesday and closes out the regular season Wednesday in a non-league game with Bisbee.
