ELFRIDA − A trip to postseason is something Valley Union softball coach Jeff Baker and his team strive for every year. This year is no different.
Valley Union finished second in the 1A South last year and qualified for state only to lose 15-0 to Joseph City in the opening round.
“I played basketball in college, and all three sports in high school,” Baker said. “My assistant coach (and daughter), Ashlee played softball at Maryland. We have been coaching at VU since 2010. We have made it to state every year and have come close to winning it all several times, but no cigar.”
Baker says it was great playing a complete season last year but the rustiness of not having played the year before showed.
“We were a .500 team last year, but should have been better,” he said. “We will use the tournaments in early March to shake off the rust, get fundamentally sound and lock down positions this season.”
Valley Union kicks off its season March 11-12 in the Fifth Annual Bulldog Softball Invitational which will include teams from Douglas, Pima and Willcox.
VU has a good group of returners this year, led by senior Breana Enriquez, the 1A South Region Player of the Year. Joining her is senior Valerie De La Cruz, first team all-region; sophomore catcher Courtney Noble, second team all-region; sophomore shortstop Breiah Two Moons, first team all-region; senior second baseman Anet Fimbres; senior third baseman Brooke White; junior outfielder Jazmyn Garcia; sophomore second baseman/utility player Miya Durazo; junior flex player Violet Morin; and newcomer Ariana Bernal.
“This is the most experience we have ever had returning,” Baker said. “We return eight starters, and we have a couple of talented freshmen joining us. I expect our defense to be outstanding, and our hitting and base running to be good. We will have to fill our graduate Lizet Sonke’s center field position. She was one of the best in the state, so this will be a challenge. We also had one starter not return to play softball, so this opportunity will be available for someone.”
De La Cruz will lead the pitching staff.
“(She) has a will to win that is rarely seen,” Baker said. “She is amply supported by Jazmyn Garcia, entering her second year. Our third pitcher, Miya Durazo. will have an excellent year, too.”
Baker says it is hard to predict but he knows St. David will be in the region mix.
“St David is always a contender and Duncan made state for the first time last year,” he said. “We will be in the thick of things.
“We can’t wait. Our softball program is very close-knit, and we can’t wait to represent the school and community again.”
