Walk-off home run ends Douglas’ baseball season

Douglas first baseman Diego Sanchez applies the tag to Sahuarita's Marcus Baray as he dives back into the base in a 4A state playoff game in Sahuarita.

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun

For six and a half innings the Douglas Bulldogs battled the Gila Region champion Sahuarita Mustangs to a 2-2 tie in the opening round of the 4A state baseball tournament Saturday, April 29, at Sahuarita High School.

A one-out walk-off home run by sophomore Ezra Vidal in the bottom of the seventh broke the tie, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 come from behind win, sending them to the next round of the state tournament while putting an end to the Bulldogs’ season.

