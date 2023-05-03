Walk-off home run ends Douglas’ baseball season

For six and a half innings the Douglas Bulldogs battled the Gila Region champion Sahuarita Mustangs to a 2-2 tie in the opening round of the 4A state baseball tournament Saturday, April 29, at Sahuarita High School.
A one-out walk-off home run by sophomore Ezra Vidal in the bottom of the seventh broke the tie, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 come from behind win, sending them to the next round of the state tournament while putting an end to the Bulldogs’ season.
Saturday’s playoff game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when Douglas’ Diego Sanchez belted a 1-0 pitch over the right-center field fence, which scored Roberto Perez who had walked earlier in the inning, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Sahuarita tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Dante Johnson homered to right field, setting the stage for Vidal’s first home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Isaac Montano gave it a gallant effort on the mound for Douglas, going the distance and allowing five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Douglas had four hits. Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Gomez and Aiden Rodriguez went 1-for-3.
“This season was a rollercoaster of emotions, we went from 10-run ruling a top-10 team in the state to a six-game losing streak and still making it into the playoffs,” Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa said. “I knew that this team was full of talent, and I knew that we were going to do well but those games that we lost during that losing streak were heartbreaking.
“Making it into the state playoffs was a surprise knowing how bad we were playing. Luckily our guys stepped it up and made some noise, especially our leaders. Estrella Foothills at their home was a huge win especially with the pitching performance of Aiden (Rodriguez). Then going into Sahuarita and surprising everyone with a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Sadly, two strike-three calls with two outs didn’t go our way, which resulted in a heartbreaking loss. All around I am proud of our team, and I couldn’t ask for better performance in the state playoffs.”
The Bulldogs end the year 13-14-1 overall, 4-6 in region play.
Sahuarita is the last remaining team from the Gila Region in the state playoffs. The Mustangs won their second-round game on Monday, beating Arizona College Prep 6-1 and advancing to the quarterfinals.
In addition to the Bulldogs, Gila Region teams Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove were ousted from the playoffs.
