Walker selected Douglas’ D-Day dedicatee

Randy Walker has been selected this year's Douglas High School homecoming dedicatee.

 Herald/Review File

DOUGLAS − Randy Walker, longtime athletic director and principal at Douglas High School, has been selected this year’s Douglas High School Homecoming Dedicatee.

Walker is DHS’ 51st honoree; the first was Paul Huber Sr. in 1971. James “Bosco” Selchow was last year’s dedicatee. There was no dedicatee in 2020 since COVID-19 canceled the season.

