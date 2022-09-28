Walker selected Douglas’ D-Day dedicatee

DOUGLAS − Randy Walker, longtime athletic director and principal at Douglas High School, has been selected this year’s Douglas High School Homecoming Dedicatee.
Walker is DHS’ 51st honoree; the first was Paul Huber Sr. in 1971. James “Bosco” Selchow was last year’s dedicatee. There was no dedicatee in 2020 since COVID-19 canceled the season.
“I am grateful to have been considered to be the dedicatee but to receive this award is truly an honor,” he said. “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”
Walker will be honored in Douglas’ homecoming parade up G Avenue, which is scheduled to start Thursday at 5 p.m. He will be recognized at halftime of the Bulldogs' game with the Glendale Independence Patriots.
According to his biography that will appear in Friday’s football program, in July 2000, Walker moved to Douglas after being recruited by then-principal George Montano to become the athletic trainer and teach sports medicine at DHS. When Walker visited Douglas to interview with Montano, he was reminded of a town that was near his boyhood home and knew Douglas would become his home.
Walker had served previously at a high school in Illinois where for 15 years he was a teacher, baseball coach, assistant athletic trainer and head athletic trainer.
At DHS, Walker served as the sports medicine teacher and athletic trainer role for three years. In 2003, he become the athletic director at Douglas High School and served until 2011.
In March 2011, he was transferred to principal at DHS until July 2012 and then returned to be the athletic director.
Walker served as athletic director until 2017, when he became the principal at Paul Huber Middle School and served in that role for two years. In 2019, Walker was transferred back to DHS and served two more years as the principal until he retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In July he unretired and returned as principal of Paul Huber Middle School and is serving in his 37th year in education.
Walker says he has been blessed with a wife who understood the rigors of being an athletic director and school administrator. He would like to thank his wife, Katie, for the support throughout the years and also thank his parents for all they have done for him. Lastly, he would like to acknowledge his son, Jax, who always keeps him on his toes.
