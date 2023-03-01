DOUGLAS — Cochise College sophomore Tyreese Watson scored a game-high 29 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career mark Saturday, Feb. 25, leading the 11th-ranked Cochise College Apaches to a dominating 96-65 win over the visiting Phoenix South Mountain Cougars on Sophomore Day.

The win gives Cochise a 13-0 record at home this season and was the Apaches’ 25th consecutive win, their last loss coming Nov. 19 73-72 to Odessa (Texas) College.

