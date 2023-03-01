DOUGLAS — Cochise College sophomore Tyreese Watson scored a game-high 29 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career mark Saturday, Feb. 25, leading the 11th-ranked Cochise College Apaches to a dominating 96-65 win over the visiting Phoenix South Mountain Cougars on Sophomore Day.
The win gives Cochise a 13-0 record at home this season and was the Apaches’ 25th consecutive win, their last loss coming Nov. 19 73-72 to Odessa (Texas) College.
Cochise trailed briefly as South Mountain scored the first points of the game on a 3-pointer.
After that it was all Cochise as the Apaches countered with an 11-3 run and led 11-6 five minutes into the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown and 20-17 at the half.
Over the next five minutes Cochise went on a 16-3 run as Watson hit two 3’s and sophomore Oscar Cluff hit a couple of shots, sparking the Apaches to a 47-30 lead at the half.
Cochise kept up its offensive surge the second half, leading 65-48 at the midway point.
While Watson led the Apaches in scoring, Cluff, who was also playing his last home regular season game, followed with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Jalen Barbee chipped in 14 points.
“We did a good job of taking the lead in the first half and putting them away in the second half,” said Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo. “It was great to see our two sophomores perform so well in their final regular season game as Apaches. Those two guys have had great careers here at Camp Cochise.”
Cochise, 27-2 overall, 21-0 in the ACCAC, closed out the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Scottsdale Community College.
The Region 1 playoffs begin this weekend.
The Apaches are assured of having a 7 p.m. home game on Saturday, March 4, against an opponent that had not been announced by press time.
