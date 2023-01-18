DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team won its 13th straight game and remained unbeaten at home winning thanks to two last-minute 3 pointers by sophomore guard Tyreese Watson in a thrilling 69-66 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference win over the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes Saturday at the Cochise College Stronghold Gymnasium.

On Jan. 7 Cochise and Chandler-Gilbert were tied for first place in the ACCAC. The Coyotes then suffered back-to-back losses to Arizona Western and Scottsdale, dropping them to third place.

