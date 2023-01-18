DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team won its 13th straight game and remained unbeaten at home winning thanks to two last-minute 3 pointers by sophomore guard Tyreese Watson in a thrilling 69-66 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference win over the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes Saturday at the Cochise College Stronghold Gymnasium.
On Jan. 7 Cochise and Chandler-Gilbert were tied for first place in the ACCAC. The Coyotes then suffered back-to-back losses to Arizona Western and Scottsdale, dropping them to third place.
The Coyotes showed no signs of intimidation Saturday and battled the Apaches the entire 40 minutes, leading by seven at one point.
Cochise fought back from the deficit and led 38-33 at the half and had a 55-50 lead midway through the second half.
Chandler-Gilbert’s 3-pointer with just more than eight minutes remaining tied the game at 57-57.
Sophomore Oscar Cluff, the Apaches’ 6-foot-11 power forward from Australia who has been dealing with a foot injury, came off the bench and provided some key points at crucial times. His buckets in the first half helped the Apaches battle back and take a 26-25 lead. His dunk with 6:25 remaining in regulation gave the Apaches a 59-57 lead.
Chandler-Gilbert tied the game and then connected on a 3 for a 62-59 lead.
Watson’s bucket on the ensuing possession pulled Cochise to 62-61. The Coyotes went up 64-61 after connecting on two free throws.
Watson’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining tied the game at 64-64. His second 3 with 22 seconds left gave Cochise a 67-64 lead.
Chandler-Gilbert came back and scored, pulling back to 67-66.
Riley Parker’s two free throws with 10.1 seconds left in the game gave the Apaches a 69-66 lead and secured the win as Chandler-Gilbert’s last-second 3 failed.
Cochise was led by Watson, who scored 21 points. Cluff followed with 18.
“First and foremost, Chandler-Gilbert has a very good ballclub,” Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo said. “We fought hard to win this one. Tyreese hit two very big shots for us down the stretch and we got some much-needed defensive stops in the last three minutes of the game.”
Saturday’s game concluded a four-game homestand for the Apaches, 15-2 overall, 9-0 in conference.
Cochise is on the road for four straight games beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Mesa Community College, followed by aSaturday, Jan. 21, at Scottsdale Community College.
The Apaches won’t be back at home until Feb. 1 when Eastern Arizona College comes to Douglas for an ACCAC showdown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.