COTTONWOOD — The Willcox All-Stars, representing District 8 at the 8-10 state softball tournament in Cottonwood, had their season come to an end July 15 with a 7-1 loss to Queen Creek from District 14.
The loss gave the Willcox All-Stars third place in the 10-team state tournament.
Willcox concludes the state tournament with a 4-2 record. Queen Creek would go on and lose to Cactus Foothills in the state championship game.
“I am proud of all the girls for the unbelievable run at the state tournament,” Patrick Macumber, manager of the Willcox All-Stars said. “We were much smaller physically than any team we faced but the Willcox girls were fighters and never backed down from the much larger opponents. I believe every girl on my team scored a run at state and there were special moments where each girl played the part of saving the win as we went through the tournament. Our team had one of the best pitcher- catcher combo’s at the tournament (Hattie Macuber and Jayleen Aguirre, 79 strikeouts).
SVLL All-Stars continue to battle at state
Two Sierra Vista Little League All-Stars teams remain alive in their respective state baseball tournaments
The SVLL 11u All-Stars who are competing at the state tournament in Phoenix won their first round game Saturday 12-8 over Round Valley. On Monday they were shutout by the host team, Litchfield Park, 20-0.
According to manager Brooke Henderson, Giovanni Henderson hit 3 for 5 in the win over Round Valley and had an RBI; Mason Stehling was 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI; Hunter Johnson was 2 for 5 with an RBI; Johnny Hayes 2 for 4 and Kaleb Pieper, Niko Cordova, Deztany Toyota-Villalobos and Stayten Baraconi each had one hit. Pieper also had an RBI while Cordova was walked three times.
According to the manager, Pieper, Stehling, Cordova and Ben Carter all pitched in the game.
“Ben gets the win with five strikeouts, no walks, and one hit,” she said. “Giovanni caught all six innings and put out two runners trying to steal.”
Stats from the game with Litchfield Park were not available.
The SVLL 8-10 All-Stars, who are playing at Silverlake Park in Tucson, lost their first round game on Saturday falling to West Flagstaff 7-6. They came back on Monday to shutout Mount Graham 10-0.
According to SVLL 8-10 manager Jeff Whitworth, Flagstaff had a really good pitcher that stymied his hitters for several innings. The coach said his players battled and once they got that pitcher out of the game SVLL was also to close the gap.
Down 7-6 going into the final inning, Whitworth said his hitters hit three straight line drives to the Flagstaff defense resulting in three quick outs which ended the game.
The coach stated Giovanni Herrera and Drew Anders each had some big hits.
In the win over Mount Graham, the game was scoreless until the fourth when SVLL scored twice taking a 2-0 lead. Sierra Vista added six more runs in the fourth as Herrera and Crue Isaacson each had RBI triples and Issacson scored three runs. Herrera finished the game with two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI.
Jace Jordan, Riley Shamas and Herrera all pitched this game combining to allow no runs off five hits while fanning five.
Shamas hit 2 for 2 this game, the coach said.
Whitworth stated he is seeing the grit and persistence from his team that they showed in the District 8 finals against Nogales, he doesn’t feel this team has played up to its full potential.
“We’re learning a lot about ourselves,” he said.
The 8-10 All-Stars played Canyon View out of District 5 Tuesday evening in an elimination game while the 11u All-Stars battled High Desert Little League out of District 8 in another elimination game. Recaps of those games will be in Friday’s Herald/Review.
