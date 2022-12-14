DOUGLAS − Willcox, Tombstone and Douglas led Cochise County’s wrestling teams competing in the 43rd Annual Tim Brown Invitational which was held Dec. 9-10 inside the Douglas High School gymnasium.
Twelve teams from throughout the state, six from Cochise County, competed in the two-day event.
Phoenix’s Arizona Lutheran Academy won the tournament for the second straight year finishing with 432 points. Willcox, who placed third last year, finished second this year with 297 points, 30 points ahead of Cochise County rival Tombstone who was third with 267 points. Douglas and its first-year head coach David Gonzalez finished fourth followed by Valley Union in ninth, Bisbee 10th and St. David 11th.
In the girl’s tournament Willcox, who had all five of its wrestlers’ place finished in first with 15 points, Amphi was second with 13, Douglas sixth and Tombstone eighth.
Willcox’s Karissa Riggs, who wrestles at 114-pounds and Brandy Larsen, who wrestles at 235, were champions of their respective weight classes. Nataly Thompson and Abi Tingle were second in their respective 132 and 152 weight classes. Morgan Allred came in third at 138.
Douglas had all three of its female wrestlers, Alina Rodriguez at 114; Isabella Smith at 185 and Keila Navarro at 235 finished second in their respective weight classes.
Pearl Lundstra was Tombstone’s lone placer finishing third at 126.
Bisbee’s Adacelli Noriega, opted to not wrestle in the girl’s tournament and instead compete in the boy’s tournament knowing she would get more matches and experience against better competition. She finished third in the 113-pound division with a 4-2 record with three of her wins coming by pin.
“I was happy with my performance,”’ Noriega said. “I knew it was going to be harder for me, but I was ready. The toughest part for me was trying to out muscle them. What I experienced here will only help me the rest of the season.”
Noriega actually pinned Nogales’ Juan Martinez in 96 seconds in the consolation finals.
Bisbee’s wrestling coach Richard Chavez said Noriega did well in her weight class as did his other wrestlers.
Tombstone’s Wyatt Eddy, a freshman competing in his first ever high school wrestling tournament wrestling in the 106-pound weight class, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweight division, pinning Xavier Gonzales of Arizona Lutheran in 2:57 in the finals.
Willcox’s Oren Allsup, who sat out all last season with an injury, was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the middleweight division, pinning teammate Evann Truschke in 3:32 in the 165-pound finals.
Willcox had seven wrestlers in the finals Saturday, with four, Allsup, David Allred, Kash Macumber and Ed Tingle all winning their respective weight classes. Truschke, Mario Fernandez and Travis Larson were all second.
Willcox coach Patrick Macumber said he came to the tournament minus some wrestlers but those who did compete did well.
“Our top guys did really well,” he said. “The kids that we had here performed really well. I was pleased to see we had seven kids in finals four of which were champions and three took second. Our girls also did well. They’re figuring it out really quick as we are as coaches.”
Macumber said Allsup, who is currently unbeaten is looking really tough right now.
“So far he’s pinned everybody he’s wrestled.” the coach said.
“It feels good to be back wrestling again,” Allsup said. “I was expecting to do as well as I did because I always expect to win.”
Tombstone had four wrestlers in the finals. Eddy, Brock Santa Maria and Jacob Weichelt were each winners of their respective weight classes. Coby Jones came in second.
Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said his team had a great tournament improving from last year’s fourth place to third this year leaving the tournament with two trophies one being Eddy’s Outstanding Wrestler, the other the third-place team trophy.
“We feel good about the progress we’ve made so far,” he said. “I want to thank coach (Brad) Eddy for bringing in chain wrestling to help us. It’s helped the confidence level of all our kids. We had a great semifinal round. Four of our five wrestlers advanced (to the finals) where three out of the four won their weight class so we’re very satisfied. We had seven kids make the podium.”
Robert Olivas was Douglas’ lone wrestler in the finals. He was pinned in 2:19 in the 138-pound finals by Tucson Sahuaro’s Jayden Reigner.
Gonzalez, who competed in the invitational as a Bulldog when it was the Douglas Invitational, admits it was different being on the coaching side, but the energy and excitement is still there.
“It is a little bit different being in the corner compared to being on the mat,” he said. “The kids came out fired up. We started off very strong the first day with seven straight pins. I think it was a turning of the page for them.”
Gonzalez credits his new assistant Hassana Colon for helping get his wrestlers ready for competition.
“She’s a great little wrestler out of the Phoenix area,” he said. “She’s here to help us out.”
“I was really proud of the kids,” Colon said. “They left everything they had out there. They gave it their all. I got really excited for them just like I was going to wrestle.”
Willcox will be hosting its wrestling invitational Dec.16-17. Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union will be among the teams competing in the invite.
Douglas will be at Marana Mountain View Wednesday, Dec. 14 competing against Desert View, Nogales and Marana Mountain View.
Cochise County schools and their wrestlers who placed this past weekend in their respective weight classes:
Bisbee: Boys: Adacelli Noriega, third, 113; Mason Richardson, fourth, 126; Spencer Anthony, second, 144.
Douglas: Boys, Connor Poor, third, 106; Juan Villalobos, fifth, 113; Joshua Acosta, sixth, 120; Derik Pena, fourth, 132; Robert Olivas, second, 138; Dante Hernandez, third, 150; Daniel Coronado, fourth, 157; Alvaro Fonseca, fifth, 157; Damian Castro, third, 190; Juan Galindo, third, 215; Oscar Torres, fifth, 285. Girls, Alina Rodriguez, second, 114, Isabella Smith, second, 185; Kelina Navarro, second, 235.
St. David: Jeffrey Savage, third, 132; Ramon Tilton, fourth, 165.
Tombstone: Boys, Wyatt Eddy, first, 106; Brock Santa Maria, first, 113; Timothy Wright, third, 126; Kazdyn Gowan, fifth, 132; Dakota Estrada, fourth, 144; Coby Jones, second, 157; Nathan Gleeson, fifth, 190; Jacob Weichelt, first, 285.
Valley Union: Boys, Charles Austin, fifth, 120; Marshall Larson, fourth, 190; Rodrigo Parra, fourth, 285.
Willcox: Boys, Mario Fernandez, second, 126; Travis Allred, sixth, 138; David Allred, first, 150; Oren Allsup, first, 165; Evann Truschke, second, 165; Kash Macumber, first, 175; Ed Tingle, first, 215; Travis Larson, second, 285.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.