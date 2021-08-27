Will it be a three-peat for St. David volleyball?

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ST. DAVID —The St. David Tigers are a young volleyball team, but one that is built on a solid tradition of athletic excellence.
The Tigers, members of the 1A South region, have taken the 1A state volleyball championship the past two years. Each of those years the Tigers regrouped as both years they graduated six seniors.
There are 21 players on the Tigers’ roster: nine freshmen, six sophomores, five juniors and one senior. In addition, participation numbers have allowed the Tigers to field freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads.
“We have a very young team,” said St. David varsity coach Tylene Miller, who has been coaching the Tigers for 27 years, 20 as head coach. “They are quickly learning to work together, to have confidence in themselves and each other. Once we have all of those, we’ll be a great team.”
Miller is grateful her varsity team will be able to compete in tournaments. Currently, the Tigers are scheduled to participate in the Morenci and the Florence volleyball invitationals.
“I love tournaments,” Miller said. “We get to experiment with putting players in different positions. I know that it matters if we win or lose in tournament play, but I see competing in them as learning experiences.”
Assisting Miller is Brianna Tillett, who is also the freshman and junior varsity coach. Tillett, a St. David alumna who played for Coach Miller for four years, has been her assistant volleyball coach for nine years.
“We have a lot of potential,” Tillett said. “I’m excited to see all the growth we will experience throughout the season. We have been working on fundamentals with our younger players. With our varsity, we are looking for what works best for the team.”
Sophomore Mayla Trejo knows what it takes to have a winning season. She played as a strongside hitter on last years’ state championship team.
“I’m excited for this season,” Trejo said. “I know that we are coming together as a team and that we will do very well. I’m also super excited to be able to compete in tournaments; it’s good to play a lot of games and see how we do when we’re tired.”
The Tigers hosted Douglas, Tombstone and Valley Union in a four-team scrimmage Aug. 24. Each team played a 30-minute running clock match against the other, giving each team three matches.
Miller only has positive thoughts about her young team.
“If they can accomplish half of what I think they can, we’ll have a great season,” she said.
