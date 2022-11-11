The Willcox Cowboys are headed to the 2A state football semifinals after thumping previously unbeaten Holbrook Roadrunners 51-12 Friday in the state quarterfinals that was played at Willcox High School.

Officials for the Arizona Interscholastic Association are reporting the Cowboys state semifinal game with rival Pima will be moved from Mesa and now played Saturday at Safford High School. A start time for this game has yet to be announced.

