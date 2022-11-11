The Willcox Cowboys are headed to the 2A state football semifinals after thumping previously unbeaten Holbrook Roadrunners 51-12 Friday in the state quarterfinals that was played at Willcox High School.
Officials for the Arizona Interscholastic Association are reporting the Cowboys state semifinal game with rival Pima will be moved from Mesa and now played Saturday at Safford High School. A start time for this game has yet to be announced.
Friday's game with Holbrook was all Willcox from the start as Ayden Fuentes ran the opening kickoff back for a score and then followed that up with two more first quarter TDs as the Cowboys led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-6 at the half.
Both Fuentes and Christian Pando scored three touchdowns this game.
Pando also became Cochise County's top rusher Friday leaping over Buena's Andres Bonilla who had been No.1 at 1,546 yards, 41 more than Pando going into Friday's showdown with Holbrook.
While the official stats from Friday's game have not been posted on MaxPreps Pando's first half carries Friday appears to have been enough to put him on top as Cochise County's top rusher.
Pima knocked off Camp Verde 61-7 Friday. The Roughriders also beat Willcox 27-14 when the two teams met earlier in the season in Willcox.
