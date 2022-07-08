SIERRA VISTA — Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber threw a no-hitter, scored the game’s first run and the final run, leading Willcox to an 11-1 win over the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars in the 8-10 District 8 All-Star championship game Wednesday at Domingo Paiz Park on Tacoma Street.
With the win, Willcox advances to the 12-team District 8 state tournament in Sierra Vista July 15-24. All tournament games will be played at Domingo Paiz Park.
There will be games on two fields going simultaneously Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days. Willcox is scheduled to play Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. against a team from District 2 that has yet to be determined.
In Wednesday’s championship game, Macumber threw her third consecutive no-hitter of the District 8 tournament. The Willcox pitcher struck out 13 and didn’t allow a walk. In Willcox’s three tournament wins at the district tournament, Macumber struck out 36 and walked two.
Her solo inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning put Willcox on the board 1-0. Lilly Williams, Julie Larson and Kassandra Ramirez later scored, giving Willcox a 4-0 lead.
Sierra Vista’s lone run came in the top of the second on an error when Ashlynn Stars’ pop fly was misplayed, allowing her to reach first base. She later scored on a throwing error.
Willcox responded with back-to-back three-run outbursts in the second and third innings for a 10-1 lead. Jayleen Aguirre hit an inside-the-park home run in the third and Macumber and Williams also scored that inning.
Up 10-1 going into the bottom of the fifth and needing a one run to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule, Macumber led off the inning with another solid hit to the outfield for to a triple. Moments later, she scored on Williams’ RBI, making the score 11-1.
Williams went 4-for-4, scored three runs and had three RBIs to lead Willcox. Larson was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Macumber was 2-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI; Aguirre was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; and Ramirez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Sierra Vista started the game with Oakley Rugg in the pitcher’s circle. She was replaced by Hailey Serna, who went two innings before giving way to Brooklyn Pitts. The pitchers combined to walk six and strike out six while allowing 10 hits.
Jaclyn Serna, coach for the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars, said her team came up short against a very good Willcox team, but she was proud of the effort and the courage they displayed.
“They worked hard every day and came out ready to play every game,” she said. “Today we were outplayed by a great pitcher. Nothing you can do about that but keep fighting.”
Sierra Vista lost to Willcox 12-1 on Saturday in the semifinals. The Ponytail All-Stars beat San Pedro 11-9 on Tuesday, setting up the rematch with Willcox.
Serna changed her offensive strategy going into the championship game, hoping to bunt a little more and maybe catch Willcox on its heels.
Macumber’s pitch speed was just too much, however.
‘We knew coming in today this was going to be a tough game,” Serna said. “These girls did what they could, it just wasn’t enough. Losing at home is never easy, but I am proud of the effort that they gave.”
Patrick Macumber, Hattie’s father and manager of the Willcox All-Stars,was proud of the effort his team gave but they all know from last year in the state tourney they are going to see teams that will be a lot tougher and they had better be ready.
Willcox finished third at state last year in the 8-10 tournament.
“We know it’s not going to be easy,” Patrick said about the state tournament. “But we’ll give it our best shot and see what happens.”
