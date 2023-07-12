The Willcox All-Stars faced the defending state champion Cactus Foothills All-Stars of Cave Creek Tuesday in Cottonwood in an elimination game at the state 10-12 majors Little League tournament. Game results were not available at press time.
Cactus Foothills was upset 11-7 by Goodyear, which advances to Wednesday’s state finals while Willcox was able to avenge an earlier 1-0 heartbreaking loss to Queen Creek with a 6-0 win on Monday, eliminating Queen Creek from the tournament.
Pat Macumber, manager of the Willcox All-Stars, said Foothills has quite the softball resume. It was the Western Regional runner-up last year and a Little League World Series qualifier.
Through her father, Hattie Macumber said her team is not intimidated by anyone.
In Monday’s win she was hit for just the second time in the tournament. In the 1-0 loss to Queen Creek last week, she gave up one run, two hits, struck out 16 and walked three.
In the rematch on Monday, she allowed no runs, one hit, struck out 13 and walked three.
“Hattie blasted a ball over the centerfield fence and Lilly Williams put one over with two on base,” Pat Macumber said. “I told you about the fight these little girls from Willcox have. Very proud of these girls.”
Willcox came out swinging the bats aggressively Monday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Williams hit a three-run home run and Janelle Vandermeulen scored on a Julie Larson single.
Hattie Macumber’s solo blast in the third made the score 5-0. Karlie St. Clair’s run later in the inning made the score 6-0.
Macumber hit 1-for-1, scored two runs and had an RBI. St. Clair, Williams, Vandermeulen, Kassandra Ramirez and Jacqueline Ramirez each were 1-for-2 with St. Clair, Williams and Vandermeulen scoring runs.
Monday’s game was the sixth consecutive game Willcox has played in six days at state. In those games Willcox has outscored its opponents 36-2 and Macumber has pitched four no-hitters, bring her total to seven counting three District 8 tournament games.
Willcox shut out Scottsdale Arcadia 3-0 on Saturday, July 8, and Mohave Valley 7-0 on Sunday, July 9.
