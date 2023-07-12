The Willcox All-Stars faced the defending state champion Cactus Foothills All-Stars of Cave Creek Tuesday in Cottonwood in an elimination game at the state 10-12 majors Little League tournament. Game results were not available at press time.

Cactus Foothills was upset 11-7 by Goodyear, which advances to Wednesday’s state finals while Willcox was able to avenge an earlier 1-0 heartbreaking loss to Queen Creek with a 6-0 win on Monday, eliminating Queen Creek from the tournament.

