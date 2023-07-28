Willcox All-Stars eliminated from West Regional in 8-4 loss to Northern California

The Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars were eliminated from the West Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California Thursday losing 8-4 to Northern California. Members of the Willcox All-Star team, in no particular order Jacqueline Ramirez, Jayleen Aguirre, Julie Larson, Carlie Torres, Kassandra Ramirez, Hattie Macumber, Iza Pando, Lauren Bennett, Lilly Williams, Josey Benavides, Karlie St Clair, Janelle Vandermeulen and Daylin Medrano.
The Arizona state champion Willcox softball All-Stars had their magical season come to an end Thursday in an 8-4 loss to the North California All-Stars from San Jose in the elimination semifinals at the West Regional in San Bernardino, California.
Willcox finishes the tournament in third place.
Northern California will play Southern California Friday for the regional championship and a berth in the Little League World Series.
Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber was not eligible to pitch Thursday since she pitched seven innings the night before in a 2-1 loss to Southern California. Per Little League rules, she needed a day’s rest before being eligible to pitch again.
Lilly Williams started Thursday’s game in the pitcher’s circle and did an admirable job, pitching five innings and allowing eight runs and four hits while striking out two and walking one.
Lauren Bennett pitched the sixth inning and allowed one hit and struck out one.
Willcox went up 2-0 in the bottom half of the first Thursday. Leadoff batter Jayleen Aguirre was hit by a pitch and later scored when Karlie St. Claire’s double to left field was played into an error, which brought her home, giving Willcox a 2-0 lead.
San Jose took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, taking advantage of a couple of Willcox errors.
The Arizona state champs reclaimed the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Aguirre, who had singled earlier in the inning, scored on an error and Macumber, who had also singled, later scored on a passed ball.
In the top of the fifth two straight singles followed by a fielder’s choice and two errors created opportunities for Northern California, which rallied for five runs and an 8-4 lead.
Willcox finished with five hits. Aguirre was 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Macumber was 1-for-2 with a run scored, St. Claire was 1-for-1 with a run scored and Josey Benavides and Janelle Vandermeulen were both 1-2.
Willcox dropped into the elimination bracket following a hard-fought 2-1 seven-inning loss to Southern California on Wednesday.
This was a classic pitchers dual between Macumber and Brookelynn Sandberg-Zygo.
Macumber went the distance, allowing two runs and six hits, striking out one and walking one.
Sandberg-Zygo allowed one run, four hits, struck out six and walked three.
For six innings neither team could score.
Willcox had a chance in the second only to have Vandermeulen tagged out at home plate.
In the top of the seventh St. Claire hit a fly ball to right field that was played into an error, allowing Iza Pando to score giving Willcox a 1-0 lead.
Sandberg-Zygo led off the bottom half of the seventh with a single and later scored, tying the game at 1-1. A few batters later a fly ball to the outfield allowed the game-ending run to score.
Julie Larson hit 2-for-2, Benavides was 1-for-2 and St. Claire was 1-for-3.
