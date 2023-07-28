Willcox All-Stars eliminated from West Regional in 8-4 loss to Northern California

The Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars were eliminated from the West Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California Thursday losing 8-4 to Northern California. Members of the Willcox All-Star team, in no particular order Jacqueline Ramirez, Jayleen Aguirre, Julie Larson, Carlie Torres, Kassandra Ramirez, Hattie Macumber, Iza Pando, Lauren Bennett, Lilly Williams, Josey Benavides, Karlie St Clair, Janelle Vandermeulen and Daylin Medrano.

 A-Team Softball photo

The Arizona state champion Willcox softball All-Stars had their magical season come to an end Thursday in an 8-4 loss to the North California All-Stars from San Jose in the elimination semifinals at the West Regional in San Bernardino, California.

Willcox finishes the tournament in third place.

