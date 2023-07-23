Willcox All-Stars to face Sparks, Nevada Sunday in West Regional By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 23, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Willcox's All-Stars take part in Friday's opening West Region opening ceremonies in San Bernardino, California. A-Team Softball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars will face the Sparks, Nevada, All-Stars Sunday at 9 a.m. in the West Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California.Sparks defeated Enterprise, Utah, 6-3 Saturday in the first game of the regional tournament.Southern California played Hawaii Saturday afternoon in the other game. That winner plays Northern California Sunday at 4 p.m. in an opening-round game.Both of Sunday’s games can be viewed for a subscription fee on the ESPN+ Network.On Friday, Willcox, along with the other five teams in the tournament, took part in opening ceremonies where the Willcox players were introduced and proudly carried the Arizona flag.Should Willcox win on Sunday it will play on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. Should it lose, it will play Monday in an elimination game. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Benson’s Emily Darwin fulfilling a dream at GCU After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know Douglas intermediate All-Stars win state, face Alaska in first round of regionals Despite sweltering heat, SSVEC was out restoring power Change of command: Hale, others greet new leader Appelhans Wildfires near Dragoon spark multi-agency response Apparent incompetence in elections department Challenge filed to invalidate AMA repeal ends before it begins Man charged with murder in Douglas in 2021 accepts plea deal Hobbs announces support for rural communities in visit to county Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Benson’s Emily Darwin fulfilling a dream at GCU After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know Douglas intermediate All-Stars win state, face Alaska in first round of regionals Despite sweltering heat, SSVEC was out restoring power Change of command: Hale, others greet new leader Appelhans Wildfires near Dragoon spark multi-agency response Apparent incompetence in elections department Challenge filed to invalidate AMA repeal ends before it begins Man charged with murder in Douglas in 2021 accepts plea deal Hobbs announces support for rural communities in visit to county COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
