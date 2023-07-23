Willcox All-Stars to face Sparks, Nevada Sunday in West Regional

Willcox's All-Stars take part in Friday's opening West Region opening ceremonies in San Bernardino, California. 

 A-Team Softball

The Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars will face the Sparks, Nevada, All-Stars Sunday at 9 a.m. in the West Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Sparks defeated Enterprise, Utah, 6-3 Saturday in the first game of the regional tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments