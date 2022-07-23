An emotional Hattie Macumber jumps into her dad Patrick's arms after her tag with two out in the bottom of the sixth gave the Willcox All-Stars the 2022 8-10-year-old All-Star state championship Saturday at Domingo Paiz Complex.
Two quality softball pitchers, Cactus Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted (left) and Willcox’s Hattie Macumber (right), who faced each other in the state semifinals and again on Saturday. The two pitchers had a combined 26 strikeouts Saturday.
An emotional Hattie Macumber jumps into her dad Patrick's arms after her tag with two out in the bottom of the sixth gave the Willcox All-Stars the 2022 8-10-year-old All-Star state championship Saturday at Domingo Paiz Complex.
Photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Two quality softball pitchers, Cactus Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted (left) and Willcox’s Hattie Macumber (right), who faced each other in the state semifinals and again on Saturday. The two pitchers had a combined 26 strikeouts Saturday.
Willcox shortstop Jessey Benavides makes a leaping catch as Cactus Foothills Tenley Tuschl slides safely into second base Saturday.
Still a little emotional and with the game ball in her hand, Willcox's Hattie Macumber greets her teammates after they won the state championship Saturday in Sierra Vista.
SIERRA VISTA − One year after finishing third in the 8–10-year-old state softball tournament, the Willcox All-Stars are state champions, knocking off the defending state champions from Cave Creek Cactus Foothills 4-2 Saturday at Domingo Paiz Complex.
The championship game, much like the state semifinal game on Wednesday night between these same two teams, was another classic pitcher's duel between Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted and Willcox’s Hattie Macumber.
Macumber got the upper hand for the second straight game but not by much as Macumber allowed two runs off four hits, struck out 14 and walked four while Hjermsted gave up four runs off three hits, struck out 12 and walked three.
In eight district and state tournament games this summer, Macumber, who is just 11 and about to enter the sixth grade at Willcox Middle School, has allowed five runs off seven hits, struck out 106 and walked 19.
Her team has outscored its opponents 79-5 in those eight games, five of which were no-hitters by Macumber. The two runs Cactus Foothills scored Saturday was the most an opponent had scored on them this post season.
It was Macumbers inside the park three run homerun in the top of the fifth that broke a 1-1 tie and gave Willcox a 4-1 lead.
Up 4-2 with two out in the bottom of the sixth Foothills’ Elena Oderkirk hit a comebacker to Macumber who tagged her for the final out as she was running towards first giving Willcox the state championship.
More on the state championship game including batting stats for both teams, comments from Macumber and her dad/coach Patrick and additional photos of the post-game celebration will be posted Sunday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.