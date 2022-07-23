Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA − One year after finishing third in the 8–10-year-old state softball tournament, the Willcox All-Stars are state champions, knocking off the defending state champions from Cave Creek Cactus Foothills 4-2 Saturday at Domingo Paiz Complex.

The championship game, much like the state semifinal game on Wednesday night between these same two teams, was another classic pitcher's duel between Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted and Willcox’s Hattie Macumber.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments