WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys baseball team traveled to Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Christian Cougars of the 2A Metro Region on Saturday, March 5 and won 3-1.
“It was a great game,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We knew going in that they are a tough baseball team. It was a pitchers’ duel. The two pitchers leading the state 2A (according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association) in strikeouts were facing each other.”
Willcox took the lead in the bottom of the second 1-0. Each team adding one run in the fourth to put the score at 2-1. The Cowboys scored one run in the seventh and, holding the Cougars scoreless in the bottom of the inning, sealed their victory.
“We didn’t have the greatest day at the plate; they do have a dominant left-handed pitcher,” Fuentes said. “We had to manufacture some hits with bunts and capitalize on a few of their errors. Defensively, we played very well; the balls they did hit were fielded clean and we were able to get the outs.”
The Cowboys were led by junior Ayden Fuentes with one run and one hit, senior Jesus Cuevas with one run and one hit, sophomore Kash Macumber with one run and two hits, and senior Marcus Olivares with two hits and one RBI.
Pitcher Fuentes struck out 13 and walked four.
Willcox hosted the Miami Vandals of the 2A South Region on Tuesday, March 8. The Cowboys will be competing in the Bisbee Baseball Spring Tournament March 10-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.