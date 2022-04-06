WILLCOX — The Willcox High School Cowboys downed the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat 13-2 in 2A baseball action April 1.
Madison scored both of its runs in the top of the first.
Willcox countered with a five-run rally in the bottom half of the inning before tacking on five more runs in the second for a 10-2 lead.
Ayden Fuentes had a three-run home run in the first inning that scored Kash Macumber and Marcus Olivares, giving the Cowboys a 3-2 lead. In the second inning, Ed Tingle and Seth Verdugo each had two-run doubles.
Willcox tacked on three more runs in the fourth and then held Madison Highland scoreless in the fifth, coming away with a mercy rule win.
Macumber and Fuentes both pitched for Willcox, combining to allow Madison four hits, walking two and striking out eight.
The Cowboys had 13 hits. Macumber was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Fuentes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Cristian Pando was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Landen Dunham was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Tingle was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Verdugo was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Olivares was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Willcox, 6-7 overall, 3-2 in conference, 1-1 in the 2A East Region, has three games this week. The Cowboys were at Morenci Tuesday, will host Benson Friday and will be at Tucson San Miguel Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.