WILLCOX — The Willcox High School Cowboys downed the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat 13-2 in 2A baseball action April 1.

Madison scored both of its runs in the top of the first.

Willcox countered with a five-run rally in the bottom half of the inning before tacking on five more runs in the second for a 10-2 lead.

Ayden Fuentes had a three-run home run in the first inning that scored Kash Macumber and Marcus Olivares, giving the Cowboys a 3-2 lead. In the second inning, Ed Tingle and Seth Verdugo each had two-run doubles.

Willcox tacked on three more runs in the fourth and then held Madison Highland scoreless in the fifth, coming away with a mercy rule win.

Macumber and Fuentes both pitched for Willcox, combining to allow Madison four hits, walking two and striking out eight.

The Cowboys had 13 hits. Macumber was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Fuentes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Cristian Pando was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Landen Dunham was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Tingle was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Verdugo was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Olivares was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Willcox, 6-7 overall, 3-2 in conference, 1-1 in the 2A East Region, has three games this week. The Cowboys were at Morenci Tuesday, will host Benson Friday and will be at Tucson San Miguel Saturday.



