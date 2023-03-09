WILLCOX — The Cowboys are saddling up for their 2023 season with a slew of young guns returning to the field with experience.
Ayden Fuentes, Evan Truschke, Landen Dunham and Cristian Pando return as seniors.
WILLCOX — The Cowboys are saddling up for their 2023 season with a slew of young guns returning to the field with experience.
Ayden Fuentes, Evan Truschke, Landen Dunham and Cristian Pando return as seniors.
Junior first baseman Ed Tingle, Kash Macumber, and Alec Fuentes are also back.
They were 10-15-1 overall and 2-8-1 in the 2A East in 2022, with Ayden Fuentes, Macumber, and Pando dominating team performance stats.
Ayden Fuentes led in batting with a .468 average and on-base percentage of .549. He had three homers and 20 RBIs and scored 24 runs.
Fuentes and Marcus Olivares led in stolen bases with nine each.
Pando was the team’s top pitcher with an earned run average of 1.43
Ayden Fuentes was the 2A East All-Region Player of the Year and an All-Region Team pitcher.
Pando was recognized as a 2A East All-Region Team position player and Macumber was a position player on the second team.
Tingle, Karsten Jones, Marcus Olivares and Seth Verdugo received honorable mention.
Pando suffered an injury that put him out of the basketball season and he will miss some baseball, although he’s mobile and practicing with the team.
“In the next two or three weeks, we’ll see him back, but it really depends on his recovery,” head coach Adrian Fuentes said. “So, he’s moving around now, he’s out of the boot. He still has physical therapy, hasn’t been running much, but he’s been throwing some.
“He’s chompin’ at the bit, he’s ready to get out here. And I want him out here, even if he’s not practicing, just his attitude and his leadership, the kids feed off that.”
He expects Pando to be one of his top pitchers.
Macumber has stepped into the No. 2 pitching spot and “throws the ball really hard,” according to the coach. “But I’m also looking for him to play a big role as a catcher this year, along with Oren Allsup.”
Alec Feuntes, Adrian’s son and Ayden’s brother is back at second base. Alec is, “very knowledgeable about the game, and is a big team leader,” the coach said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.