WILLCOX − The Willcox Cowboys varsity baseball team is dedicated to improving on their record and making it deeper into the state playoffs. Hard work and solid teamwork, with the dedication of returning players and new athletes, is what they are looking at to help them achieve their goals.
The Cowboys finished their 2021 season fifth in the 2A East, 16th in the 2A state rankings. Their season ended with a loss to the Benson Bobcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Cowboys are coached by Adrian Fuentes, in his fifth year leading Willcox baseball. Fuentes is assisted by AJ Fuentes, Tanner Hogue (assistant junior varsity and outfielders coach, Jacob Nolan (head junior varsity and pitching coach), and Jesus Pando (assistant varsity and strength and conditioning coach). They will be fielding a junior varsity and varsity team behind the strength of 24 athletes.
“We are a senior-rich and also a freshman-rich team this year,” said Fuentes, who has been coaching for 20 years. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the camaraderie that the team has built these last few years continue. Some of them played club ball together this summer and you can definitely tell the kids who played. We even had some college scouts see them play and have contacted me about them — that’s definitely exciting.”
Fuentes says the goal is to have a winning season.
“We want to keep building the program to have kids keep coming out,” he said. “Of course, the ultimate team goal is to win state and win our conference. The ultimate goal that I have for these boys to come out of our program with is not necessarily a championship win but I want them to be good young men and welcome them to life as adults. I’m here to teach good young men, not ballplayers.”
“I’m excited for this year. We have a lot of new faces and several returning from last years’ team,” said Pando, who has been the assistant varsity coach for five years. “We’re hoping to do better than last year and go further in the state tournament. But it all starts with the boys; we can teach them everything but it’s up to them to make the state run. The energy level at practices is also up from last year. We are definitely having fun.”
Willcox upperclassmen — senior Marcus Olivares, junior Ayden Fuentes and junior Cristian Pando — are looking forward to helping their teammates achieve their goals.
“I enjoy playing the game of baseball and just being with all my brothers,” said Olivares, who has played pitcher, catcher and outfielder since his freshman year. “Our younger players and underclassmen are counting on us (upperclassmen) to perform the way that you do so we have to perform our best and to take leadership.
“I’m really excited for the season and building another brotherhood because every year I’ve played we’ve always been a strong group of kids. We are a little young this year, but we will play strong and hopefully make a good run in the playoffs.”
“Baseball is a lot of fun playing with your teammates,” Fuentes said. “It’s been my favorite sport since I was little. This year I want us to hit well — keep the bats rolling — and not have a lot of errors on the field. I’m excited to go out there and perform on the field and represent our school well.”
“I’m excited just to play baseball; that’s what we came out here to do and hopefully we do really well this year,” Pando said. “I love hitting so I want to put the bat on the ball and hit it well. This year one of my goals for our team is to make a good run in the playoffs. We need to stay focused, work hard, and play well together.”
The Cowboys are members of the 2A East region with the Benson Bobcats, the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
They will be competing in the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament hosted by the Phoenix Christian Cougars Feb. 23-26. Their first regular season home game will be against the St. David Tigers on Thursday, March 3.
