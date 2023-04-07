willcxobaseball-allsup.jpg

Oren Allsup was 4-for-4 with five RBIs against Morenci.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — The 14-4 win over the Morenci Wildcats made it four in a row for Cowboys baseball.

The 2A East Region Wildcats came to Willcox on March 31 following a 9-3 win over Pima, while the Cowboys had just clobbered Tucson Santa Rita 19-0.

