WILLCOX — The 14-4 win over the Morenci Wildcats made it four in a row for Cowboys baseball.
The 2A East Region Wildcats came to Willcox on March 31 following a 9-3 win over Pima, while the Cowboys had just clobbered Tucson Santa Rita 19-0.
Willcox struck first against Morenci, scoring two in the first inning off a single by Seth Verdugo, with Oren Allsup and Cristian Pando on board.
The Wildcats answered in the top of the second inning, scoring four runs and pulling ahead.
The Cowboys put up two more in the bottom of the same inning after Allsup batted in two baserunners, Landen Dunham and Ayden Fuentes. Allsup was 4-for-4 with five RBIs against Morenci.
Willcox scored one in the fourth to pull ahead by one, then put the game away in the fifth, scoring nine runs.
Antonio Duran had two RBIs, Ed Tingle, Pando, Dunham and Allsup drove in one each. The Cowboys had 13 hits and committed five errors.
Allsup was on the mound for the Cowboys. He faced 26 batters and delivered 52 strikes in 95 pitches.
“We finally got a game through with some timely hitting and played with full energy from start to finish,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “I still believe we have yet to open up our offense like I know we can, and when that does happen it will be a good thing for us. By far our region is the toughest in the state and we now start our second half of the season and it’s up for grabs. Now it’s all up to the players and how bad they want it.”
Against the Santa Rita Eagles on March 28, junior pitcher Alec “Monster” Fuentes took control, posting a no-hitter and striking out 10.
The young pitcher’s outstanding performance was backed up by a 10-run first inning by Willcox.
“Alec grew up in the shadows of his oldest brothers but never took it as a downside,” his coach and father, Adrian Fuentes said. “He looked up to his older brothers and was ready to outwork them and do what he needed to get his name out there.”
“Monster, as most people know him, has the sports IQ of the greatest out there, he’s a leader and knows the game inside and out. I’m proud of him and it’s his turn to get into the spotlight and with his work ethic and drive, he will.”
Allsup, Tingle and Seth Vedugo, had two RBIs each.
Kash Macumber led the team, going 3-for-4, and had one RBI.
Willcox is 7-9 overall and 4-3 in the 2A East Region.
The Cowboys met Tucson Empire at home on Thursday, April 6, and are in Tombstone to face the Yellow Jackets on Friday, April 7, starting at 4 p.m.
