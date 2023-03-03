WILLCOX − The 2A East Region Willcox baseball team moved to 2-3 overall with a 2-1 home victory over the Phoenix Madison Highland Prep Heat on Monday, Feb. 27.

This was the season opener for the 2A Metro Region Heat, while Willcox was coming off a stinging 15-0 loss to the Lakeside Blue Ridge Yellowjackets on Feb. 25.

