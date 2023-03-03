WILLCOX − The 2A East Region Willcox baseball team moved to 2-3 overall with a 2-1 home victory over the Phoenix Madison Highland Prep Heat on Monday, Feb. 27.
This was the season opener for the 2A Metro Region Heat, while Willcox was coming off a stinging 15-0 loss to the Lakeside Blue Ridge Yellowjackets on Feb. 25.
Willcox pitchers Ayden Fuentes and Kash Macumber combined for a no-hitter.
Fuentes started on the mound for the Cowboys and lasted until the bottom of the sixth when Macumber relieved him. Fuentes struck out 12 and threw 105 pitches in the game. Macumber faced four batters, closing the game out in 20 pitches with 11 strikes.
Willcox took command early with Macumber scoring on an Fuentes single in the bottom of the first.
Madison Prep answered the Cowboys with a run in the sixth, but Willcox responded in the same inning as Fuentes scored on a Landon Dunham single.
“Monday was definitely a pitchers’ duel,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “Ayden ‘Guero’ Fuentes threw very well, struggled a bit with his fastball up in the zone early, but he found control as the game continued. Kash came in the last inning to close out for Guero as he had reached his pitch limit. Kash did his job and got the outs.”
Dunham, Fuentes, and Ed Tingle each had a hit. Dunham had the Cowboys’ only RBI.
“As for the rest of the game, we just didn’t hit, so we really have to make a change on that part of the game,” the coach said. “Our run production just is not there yet, but it’s early and we will work on that. Better to start slow and finish strong than the other way around.”
With a week between games, the Cowboys host the 3A South Region Thatcher Eagles on Wednesday, March 8, at 3:30 p.m.
On March 9, they travel to St. David to take on the 1A South Region Tigers.
“This upcoming week we have a busy week, we start off with a game on Wednesday versus Thatcher then go right into the Bisbee tournament Thursday through Saturday,” Fuentes said. “We are going to need all pitchers available and going to need to score runs.”
Cowgirls shut off Heat
Senior Jesse Gonzalez brought her A-game to the Cowgirls’ season opener Feb. 27, throwing a no-hitter in a 16-0 rout of visiting 2A Metro Region Madison Highland Prep.
Gonzalez struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced in four innings.
She and Maylee Thompson led the team with four hits each. Thompson had a triple, two RBIs and scored three runs. The team had 17 hits.
Freshman slugger Addison Burright had three RBIs and two hits and scored one run.
Leadoff hitter Braxton Hammons got the bats rolling for the Cowgirls with a double to left field in the bottom of the first, then scored the first run.
Thompson, Gonzalez and Brandi Larson also scored in the first inning.
Willcox scored nine in the second inning, extending its lead 13-0, with Hammons, Gonzalez, Burright, Larson and Thompson leading.
The Cowgirls travel to Morenci on Friday, March 3, to take on the Wildcats. The 2A East Region game starts at 4 p.m.
Willcox meets Bisbee in another region game on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m.
