WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys baseball team went 1-1, defeating the Pima Roughriders 9-1 while falling to the Benson Bobcats 16-1 last week while the Cowgirls softball team went 0-1, losing to the Benson Bobcats 7-2.
The Cowboys hosted the Pima Roughriders on Friday, March 25. The Cowboys, who led 4-2 going into the fifth inning, sealed the victory with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Junior Ayden Fuentes led the Cowboys on the mound with 13 strikeouts while allowing three walks.
“Offensively, we really relied on the bottom of our lineup for hits and runs,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “Defensively, we didn’t have too much work as Ayden controlled the show as our pitcher but the balls that were hit were handled very well.”
At Benson Wednesday, March 23, for their first 2A East Region competition, the Cowboys fell behind 2-0 at the end of the first and, with the Bobcats adding 14 runs in the second, were down 16-0 going into the third.
Pitching for the Cowboys were Karsten Jones, who walked three; and sophomore Kash Macumber, who struck out two and walked two.
“You can’t win a ball game when we give up six outs an inning; we just had a really rough day defensively, both physically and mentally,” Fuentes said. “We knew going into the game that Benson would be a tough ball club. Take away that one bad inning and it would have a 2-1 game.”
The Cowgirls’ only game for the week was at Benson in a 2A East Region match. Willcox took a first inning lead on a solo home run by senior Jazlyn Felix and added one more in the second. Benson, however, held the Cowgirls scoreless through the end of the game and, adding six more runs, took a 7-2 victory.
Junior Jesse Gonzalez led the Cowgirls from the mound with three strikeouts and one walk.
“I’m pretty pleased with the way we played,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “We did have some mental mistakes that we need to fix. The physical errors are going to happen, but we do need to cut down on those; we can’t have six or seven errors and expect to beat a team like Benson. A wise coach once told me that ‘errors equal runs’ — definitely true.”
The Cowboys, 2-3 overall, 2-2 in 2A conference play and 1-1 in the 2A East, host the Madison Highland Heat Friday, April 1.
The Cowgirls, 2-1 overall, 1-1 in 2A conference play and 0-1 in the 2A East, will be in Tucson to take on the St. Augustine Wolves of the 2A South region Wednesday, March 31; they will host the Madison Highland Heat Friday, April 1.
