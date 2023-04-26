The 16th-seeded Willcox Cowboys will host the 17th-seeded Mohave Accelerated Patriots of Bullhead City on Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. in a 2A state baseball play-in game.
The winner of the state play-in game advances to the state tournament which begins May 5 in Goodyear.
Willcox closed out its regular season Monday in Willcox, beating the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles 16-0 behind the pitching of Alec Fuentes, who threw a complete game three-hit shutout, and the hitting of his brother, Ayden, who hit three home runs.
The Cowboys scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ayden Fuentes hit a three-run homer and a grand slam in the first inning. His first home run to left field scored his brother, Alec, and Oren Allsup for an early 3-0 lead. His grand slam was in the same area as his first home run and made the score 11-0. Ed Tingle scored the final run of the inning for a 12-0 lead as Willcox sent 18 batters to the plate, had eight hits, walked four times and capitalized on three Santa Rita errors.
Two more Cowboys runs came in the bottom half of the second came when Ayden Fuentes once again homered, this one a two-run blast, making the score 14-0.
Willcox added another run later in the inning and one final run in the third for a 16-0 lead.
Ayden Fuentes was 3-for-3, scored three runs, had three home runs and had nine RBIs; Allsup was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Tingle hit 3-for-3 and scored two runs; Cristian Pando was 1-for-2; and Kash Macumber was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
