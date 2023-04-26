The 16th-seeded Willcox Cowboys will host the 17th-seeded Mohave Accelerated Patriots of Bullhead City on Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. in a 2A state baseball play-in game.

The winner of the state play-in game advances to the state tournament which begins May 5 in Goodyear.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments