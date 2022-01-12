Purchase Access

WILLCOX— The Willcox Cowboys boys basketball team hosted Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 5, taking a 66-57 victory over the Vandals of the 2A South Region.

The Vandals led the Cowboys 14-9 in the first quarter, but Willcox came back in the second quarter with 25 points to Miami’s 18 to go into the half up 34-32. The Cowboys increased their lead to 50-42 in the third, ending the game with a 66-57 win.

“Miami was up in the first quarter, but we did not panic,” Willcox coach Paul McInnes said. “The second quarter was just a joy to watch with both teams doing really well.

“We took control in the third quarter with Rico (Lunt) leading. The fourth quarter AJ (Nuzzo) went 6 for 7 from the free throw line which helped seal the deal for us and our home court win.”

Leading the Cowboys were senior Rico Lunt with 20 points and 18 rebounds; senior Anthony (AJ) Nuzzo with 18 points; junior Joendy Ruiz with 10 points, seven steals and six rebounds; and sophomore Lane Whetten with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cowboys made 23 2-point and one 3-point shots; they went 17-for-26 from the free throw line.

Willcox, first in the 2A East Region and fifth in the 2A state conference rankings, will host the Benson Bobcats in a 2A East Region game on Friday, Jan. 14. They travel to Tucson to take on the San Miguel Vipers of the 2A South Region on Saturday, Jan. 15.

