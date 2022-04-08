BISBEE − The Willcox Cowgirls softball team beat the Bisbee Pumas 16-2 in five innings Wednesday in a game originally scheduled for March 29 but canceled by rain and rescheduled for April 6.
According to AIA365.com Wednesday’s win over Bisbee was Willcox’s first 2A East Region win this season.
Willcox used a four-run first followed by a two-run second and a seven-run third to lead 13-1.
The Cowgirls led 16-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when Bisbee scored its final run.
Alyssa Gonzalez and Jesse Gonzalez pitched for Willcox, allowing two runs and four hits while walking two and striking out seven.
Naelani Borbon and Jordan Holly pitched for Bisbee, surrendering 16 runs and 12 hits while striking out one and walking 14.
Willcox had 12 hits. Becky Hammons was 2-for-3 with four runs scored. Jesse Gonzalez was 2-for-4 and scored three runs; Maylee Thompson was 2-for-2, scored twice and had two RBIs; Brandi Larson was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs; Daleigh Ebert was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs; and Amy Wilson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
For Bisbee, Ademina Martinez was 2-for-2, Mia Lopez 1-for-2 and Destiny Rodriguez was 1-for-3.
Willcox, 7-5 overall, 4-2 in conference, 1-2 in region, hosts Benson Friday at 4 p.m. in Willcox while Bisbee, 2-5 overall, 2-3 in conference, 1-2 in region, hosts Tombstone Friday at 4 at Bisbee High School.
