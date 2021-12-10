WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys’ boys basketball team defeated the Patagonia Lobos and the Santa Rita Eagles to open their season and put their record at 2-0.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Cowboys traveled to Tucson to take on Santa Rita of the 2A South Region. Willcox led Santa Rita 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 going into the half. In the third quarter the Eagles, led by three 3-pointers, cut the Cowboys’ lead to four, 37-33. Willcox outscored the Eagles 17-14 in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Leading the Cowboys were sophomore Lane Whetten with 16 points, Kindrick “Rico” Lunt with 13, and junior Joendy Ruiz and sophomore Jacob Kauffman with nine each.
Willcox had one 3-pointer and went 9-for-21 from the free throw line.
“The first half we played as a team and took care of the ball,” Willcox assistant coach Jacob Shull said. “Rico and Ruiz hit key free throws in the fourth quarter to help us pull away and get the win.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Cowboys hosted Patagonia of the 1A South Region. The Cowboys led 9-5 in the first quarter, increasing their lead to 25-16 to end the second quarter. In the second half Willcox continued to dominate for the victory.
Leading Willcox were Lunt with 24 points and senior Jacob Abarca with 16.
“We came out a little slow, but our senior leadership stepped up with Lunt getting rebounds and put-backs for baskets and Abarca rebounding and picking up loose balls,” Shull said.
