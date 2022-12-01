Willcox boys basketball season takes off By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jacob Kauffman moves the ball downcourt. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Lane Whetten takes a shot. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLCOX — The Cowboys basketball team has kicked off its 2022-23 season with a 3-1 record in their first week of play.The 2A East Region team, coached by Paul McInnes, played in the three-day Boyd Baker Tournament in Tucson.Last season the team had a 12-7 overall record and was fifth in the section with a 5-6 record.Returning are Joendy Ruiz, Lane Whetten, Mickey Martinez, Alec Fuentes and Jacob Kauffman.Newcomers are sophomores Alan Solis and Jovani Rodriguez and from the football program senior Josiah Sheets.Nico Ramirez, Kameron Van Rennan, Caden Hooper and TJ War fill the roster.The first region game will be Dec. 18 against Morenci. The Wildcats lost their first game against San Carlos 74-55.Before region play, the Cowboys travel to San Carlos on Nov. 11 and to Patagonia to take on the Lobos on Dec. 5. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Varsity Willcox Basketball Sport Football Basketball Season Team Cowboy Paul Mcinnes Cowboys Roster Caden Hooper Kameron Van Rennan Alan Solis Region Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Back into the land of the living Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatally off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay canvass SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Back into the land of the living Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatally off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay canvass SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
