BISBEE — Friday’s much anticipated 2A East Region boys basketball game between the Bisbee Pumas, 10th in the 2A state rankings going into the game, and the Willcox Cowboys, ranked 11th, was a thriller from the opening tipoff.
Bisbee and Willcox battled each other for the entire 32 minutes and the gymnasium at Bisbee High School was loud as fans from both schools were cheering on their team as Willcox prevailed 49-46.
Bisbee allowed a fourth quarter lead to slip away and then missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds as Willcox ended Bisbee’s four game winning streak.
The Pumas had a 46-41 lead entering the fourth quarter but was outscored 8-0 in the final eight minutes as the Cowboys got baskets from Joendy Ruiz, Josiah Sheets, Kindrick Lunt and Jacob Abarca,
Ruiz’s basket pulled Willcox within one and a few minutes later Sheats gave the Cowboys the lead by one. Lunt’s score with 60 seconds remaining gave the Cowboys a 49-46 lead.
Bisbee had chances to score in the final minute and called a timeout with four seconds left to set up a 3-point attempt. Two off-balance shots by David Zamudio and Jose Mendez didn’t connect.
Willcox began the game with a 9-0 run in the first 2½ minutes before Zamudio scored a 3, which got the Bisbee fans going.
The Cowboys padded their lead to 11-3 and led 15-12 when Zamudio drilled a 3 to tie the score. Willcox countered with a 7-0 run to lead 22-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cowboys took a 27-19 lead in the second quarter. Bisbee responded with baskets from Mendez, who scored eight points this quarter and Zamudio, who had five tying the score at 27.
Willcox’s Anthony Nuzzo scored a pair giving the Cowboys a 34-32 lead at the half.
Bisbee outscored Willcox 14-7 in the third quarter as Mendez again had seven points and Zamudio five, giving the Pumas a five-point lead going into the fourth.
Mendez scored a game-high 20 points for Bisbee. Zamudio followed with 16 and Sebastian Lopez contributed six.
Nuzzo led Willcox with 12 points. Lunt and Ruiz each contributed 11 and Jacob Kauffman chipped in nine.
Willcox coach Paul McInnes and Tom Heck, who was filling in for Bisbee head coach Michael Hernandez, who was ill, said this was one heck of a high school basketball game. The coaches agreed that having the fans cheering the way they were added excitement.
“This is what we thought it was going to be like,” McInnes said. “There were two very good teams on the court tonight battling the entire 32 minutes. I think our mental toughness allowed us to pull it out. (Bisbee) threw some intense pressure at us tonight and we started communicating better, which allowed us to do some things we need to do to score down the stretch to pull it out.”
Two days prior the Cowboys were crushed by Pima 72-35.
McInnes said Pima and Bisbee are two good teams, and he is happy to have survived the week with a split.
The Cowboys were without one of the starters Friday, Lane Whetten, who was ill and did not play. Whetten normally is a double-digit scorer.
McInnes said the other players on the team stepped up and he was proud of their effort.
Heck said his team gave it a great effort Friday night, but one or two bad minutes ended up hurting the team.
“I felt the kids played hard and gave it all they had, they just came up short,” he said.
Bisbee, 7-2 overall, 4-1 in conference and 3-1 in the 2A East, heads to Pima Tuesday to face the region-leading Roughriders who crushed Tombstone 94-34 Friday night in Tombstone.
Willcox, 12-5 overall, 5-1 in conference, 2-1 in region, has road games this week at Morenci and Benson.
