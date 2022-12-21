WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys boys basketball team improved to 6-4 overall following a 53-39 home-court win over the Duncan Wildkats on Monday, Dec. 19.
The Cowboys defeated Phoenix Madison Highland Prep 67-47 in an away game the previous week.
WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys boys basketball team improved to 6-4 overall following a 53-39 home-court win over the Duncan Wildkats on Monday, Dec. 19.
The Cowboys defeated Phoenix Madison Highland Prep 67-47 in an away game the previous week.
Willcox is fourth in the 2A East Region after losing 46-36 to Morenci on Dec. 12, in its only region game so far.
Against the Wildkats, Willcox took an early lead and held it through the game, ending the first period leading 10-5.
The teams went into halftime with the Cowboys leading 22-16.
Senior point guard Joendy Ruiz led all scorers with 16, followed by Ayden Fuentes with 15, and juniors Alec Fuentes and Jacob Coffman scored eight each.
Fuentes collected seven rebounds, while Coffman and Lane Whetten came up with six each.
Ruiz had seven assists, Ayden Fuentes had two, while Whetten and Coffman each had one.
Whetten blocked two Wildkats shots while Alec Fuentes, Ruiz and Josiah Sheats each stopped one.
Christian Pando was noticeably missing. According to coach Paul McInnes, their forward is out for the season due to injury.
Pando was training at a football clinic in Texas and suffered ligament damage that required surgery.
“Well, he’s done," McInnes said. "He’s still part of our team, but he won’t be walking for six weeks. Joendy, he’s our point guard, he played well today. He’s been our steadying factor. And we do have Ayden playing this year, he’s new to basketball but he’s a great athlete and a great kid.”
The Cowboys will play in the 22nd Annual White Mountain Holiday Classic tournament in Pinetop-Lakeside on Dec. 29-31.
The tournament is held at Blue Ridge High School, with Show Low, Marana, Rio Rico, Tucson Tanque Verde, Surprise Willow Canyon, Chinle and Kingman Academy expected to play.
“We may be in trouble up there; we’ll have our hands full,” McInnes said. “There are some tough 6A schools showing up, but we wanted to face someone different. We’ll take the challenge.”
Willcox travels to Bisbee on Jan. 3 for a region game against the Pumas at 7 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.