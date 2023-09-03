Willcox comes up short in Show Low By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com Sep 3, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Willcox Cowboys continue to stumble early in the season, taking a road loss to the Show Low Cougars 48-19 on Sept. 1.The 3A South Region Cougars are now 1-1, the 2A San Pedro Region Cowboys are 0-3.The Cougars struck first with 12:28 in the first quarter on a 15-yard run. The extra point put the Cowboys down 7-0.Willcox, looking to repay the favor, reached Cougars territory on a Kash Macumber to Ayden Fuentes pass play. But the advance was thwarted by a Remington Todd fumble at the 22-yard line.The Cougars scored on the first play of the possession on a 75-yard quarterback keeper. The extra point was good, and the Cowboys were down 14-0 early in the first quarter.The Cowboys were unable to mount successful drives, and early in the second quarter the Cougars took control with a 33-yard pass play into the end zone.Willcox put up some points with 9:46 left in the first half, a 70-yard run by Landon Ward. The score was 22-6 after a failed conversion.A minute later the Cougars answered with another six points.Todd had a 6-yard rushing touchdown, but the conversion failed.Show Low scored again, going into halftime ahead 35-12, and continued in the second half, adding another 13.Landon Ward took a kickoff return for a 75-yard TD, and Joseph Sanchez added the extra point with 10 minutes left in the fourth.The Cowboys will face 2A Black Region American Leadership Academy in a home game Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. 