WILLCOX — The defending 2A San Pedro Region champs took a season opening loss to the Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes of Phoenix 32-21 on Friday, Aug. 18.
The 2A Gila Region Coyotes struck on the opening drive with 8:54 left in the first quarter, scoring from 38 yards out. The extra point conversion failed, and the Coyotes led 6-0.
Arizona Lutheran was downgraded to 2A from the 3A Metro East this year. The last time the teams met was 2020.
The Cowboys answered with their own scoring drive on a series of runs by Ismael Cuevas to get them within 10 yards, close enough for Remington Todd to score on a run from 6 yards out.
The extra point kick was made and Willcox took the lead 7-6.
In the second quarter, the Cowboys’ defense stopped the Coyotes drive on the 1-yard line.
A Kash Macumber to Landon Ward 60-yard pass play for a touchdown and the extra point put Willcox ahead 14-6.
With 47 seconds left in the half, the Coyotes scored and converted the extra point to tie it 14-14.
In the third quarter, the Cowboys recovered a fumble and took over on their own 33-yard line.
A Cuevas run put Willcox on the Coyotes 27-yard line and the Cowboys continued toward the goal line, but an interception on the 2-yard line ended the drive.
With 1:25 left in the third quarter Cuevas scored a touchdown and kicked the extra point for a 21-14 Willcox lead.
The Coyotes scored next but a blocked extra point attempt by Allred left Arizona Lutheran behind 21-20 with 11:46 left in the game.
The Coyotes scored twice to notch the win.
“These games, this game, it shows us where we’re at. Our kids played hard,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said.
“Offensive line played well. Ismael Cuevas had a pretty good game running the ball. Landon Ward ran some good routes, caught some good passes. So, we have to watch film, and it’ll get better. Hats off to Arizona Lutheran, you know, coming back down from 3A and traveling on a long bus ride. They came here and played simple football and they were better than us.”
The Cowboys are away game against another 2A Gila Region team, Phoenix Tonopah Valley, on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
