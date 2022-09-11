WILLCOX — The Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas came to Willcox Friday, Sept. 9, looking to extend their 2-0 record. However, the Cowboys (3-0) remained undefeated with a 49-0 victory.
Sequoia falls to third in the 2A Gila Region, and Cowboys remain first in the 2A San Pedro Region.
The game was another rushing highlight reel for Willcox’s running back tandem of Cristian Pando and Ayden “Guero” Fuentes. The duo combined for five touchdowns and more than 300 rushing yards.
From the onset the Cowboys defense set the pace. The first possession for the Pumas were all short yardage plays against a wall of Willcox defenders.
The first Willcox possession was illustrative of the night. In six rushing plays the Cowboys were near the goal line and Fuentes scored from 6 yards out with 6:47 left. The extra point attempt failed.
On the kickoff following their score the Cowboys recovered a fumble by the Pumas, taking over at the 20-yard line.
Pando was in the end zone in two rushing plays, and after a successful conversion by Fuentes the Cowboys were up 14-0 with 5:54 in the first.
The Cowboys surprised the crowd when quarterback Kash Macumber, under pressure out of the pocket, rolled right and connected with Pando for a 37-yard pass play. Two plays later Pando scored, and a good extra point made it 21-0 with 3:12 to go in the first.
With a few seconds left in the first quarter Pando scored again, and with the extra point Willcox led 28-0.
The Willcox offensive line dominated as it did in the previous week’s 56-25 romp over Benson. There were holes for Pando to punch through and time for Fuentes to cut the corner and explode downfield.
“Ed Tingle, he’s our center, he’s our anchor, it’s his third year as our starting center,” Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “Mikey Martinez is starting guard, it’s also his third year starting for us, and then Evann Truschke, the other guard, it’s his second year starting. On the outside I have Travis Larson and I have Jaden Wilson.”
Hjalmarson went on to credit his players and staff. “They’re coached well, Mike Patterson’s is our line coach, so they’re just doing a great job.”
The Cowboys defense had four sacks costing the Pumas 46 yards. Pando led with 10 of the team’s 56 tackles.
The Cowboys scored another 14 in the second quarter and headed into halftime dominating 42-0.
Fuentes had 203 yards in 11 carries and two TDs while Pando had 12 carries for 108 yards and three TDs. Remington Todd carried two times for 13 yards, Landon Ward scored late in the game on his single 40-yard carry and the Cowboys ended the game at 49-0
Willcox travels to Morenci to take on the 3-0 Wildcats on Sept. 16.
