WILLCOX — The Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas came to Willcox Friday, Sept. 9, looking to extend their 2-0 record. However, the Cowboys (3-0) remained undefeated with a 49-0 victory.

Sequoia falls to third in the 2A Gila Region, and Cowboys remain first in the 2A San Pedro Region.

