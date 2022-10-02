The Willcox Cowboys snapped a two-game skid Friday, beating the Bisbee Pumas 35-22 at the Warren Ballpark.
Willcox led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-8 at the half and 27-8 heading into the fourth.
The Willcox Cowboys snapped a two-game skid Friday, beating the Bisbee Pumas 35-22 at the Warren Ballpark.
Willcox led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-8 at the half and 27-8 heading into the fourth.
According to Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees, sophomore quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored the Pumas’ first TD and followed with a 2-point conversion.
Lopez finished the night 4 of 7 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball seven times for 48 yards with a TD.
Senior running back Diego Chavez finished the game with 69 yards on 13 carries. He also had one catch for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Kaleb Pederson had 12 carries for 58 yards, David Chapman two receptions for 43 yards.
Bryceton Meyer had 13 tackles and an interception, which he returned 65 yards for a score.
“I’m very proud of how hard we played tonight,” Vertrees. “Willcox is a championship contender and very well coached and our guys showed up to play. We played very well defensively tonight. We stressed all week that we had to win the turnover battle to have a shot against a team as good as Willcox. Unfortunately, we checked just every box in our game plan except for that one and that was the difference.
“Giving up two balls on kick returns were too big of mistakes to overcome. It’s really difficult to give a team like that short fields and keep them out of the end zone. But at the end of the day that’s on me, we have to make sure our guys are prepared in all three phases.
“There were a lot of good things to build on and still a lot of football left to play. The key for us is showing up with that same passion and grit every week.”
Willcox’s scoring summary and stats were not available at press time.
The Cowboys, 5-2 overall, 4-2 in conference, 2-0 in the 2A East region, receive a forfeit this week as Tucson Santa Rita canceled its football season.
Willcox will be back in action Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on homecoming.
Bisbee, 3-4 overall, 3-2 in conference, 1-1 in the 2A East, is region is heading up the road Friday, Oct. 7, to be Tombstone’s guests on homecoming.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.