WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys advanced to the 2A state football semifinals by crushing the Holbrook Roadrunners 52-12 on Friday, Nov 11.
With the Pima Roughriders knocking off Camp Verde 61-7 in their quarterfinal matchup, the Roughriders will face Willcox in a semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 19, in Safford. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Cowboys lost to the top-ranked Roughriders 27-14 earlier in the season, one of their two losses this season.
To open the game, Ayden Fuentes picked up the kickoff just shy of the 20-yard line and ran it back 83 yards for a touchdown. Fuentes added the extra point and within 12 seconds the Cowboys were in the lead 7-0.
On the next drive the Roadrunners turned it over on downs, giving Willcox good field position in Holbrook territory.
From the 30-yard line Cristian Pando took a pitchout from quarterback Kash Macumber and scrambled through the Roadrunners down the right sideline for the score. After the successful extra point, with 7:21 left in the first quarter, the score was 14-0.
No progress for Holbrook on the next possession, and a 40-yard Pando kick return put Willcox in good position. Four plays later Fuentes was in the end zone again. His kick was good, and the Cowboys led 21-0 in the first quarter.
Holbrook mounted its most successful drive to that point, a series of pass plays, and made it into Cowboys territory but again turned it over on downs.
Cowboys took over and with the aid of a 58-yard pass reception by Josiah Sheats set up another Fuentes touchdown with seconds remaining in the first. With the extra point the Cowboys led 28-0.
Willcox scored again with 7:09 left in the half on a Pando run up the middle from 14 yards out.
Fuentes cleared the extra point, and the Cowboys were in command 35-0.
The Roadrunners managed a successful series and scored a touchdown with just more than four minutes left in the half. Their two-point conversion failed, and the score was 35-6.
Holbrook held the next Cowbosy drive at the goal line, only to have a face mask penalty in the end zone turn the play into a safety for Willcox, adding two points to the lead.
With 17 seconds left in the first half Willcox scored again, on a Macumber pass to Alec Fuentes, taking a five-touchdown lead. The Cowboys went into halftime up 44-6.
Pando rushed for 183 yards on 15 carries and three scores. Ayden Fuentes carried the ball 14 times for 136 yards and two TDs and had a kickoff return for another. The team rushed for 379 yards.
Macumber completed 5 of 7 passes for 130 yards while Alec Fuentes had 27 on three completons.
Willcox’s defense registered five sacks, with Ed Tingle registering two for 7-yard losses.
Alec Fuentes and Remington Todd had interceptions.
Pando was in on eight of the team’s 52 tackles.
Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson was pleased with the team’s performance. “These kids are great to coach, they did real good,” he said.
“Pima is a great team. Holbrook is good too, they played well. But I don’t think their division is really tough, but they played real well,” Hjalmarson said.
He was cautious not to seem overconfident, acknowledging the Roughriders are as “tough as they come, they play in a tough division. I don’t want to say it will take a miracle to beat them, but, you know we’ll see. It’s going to be up in Safford. It’ll be a miracle.”
Fans should be aware there is no cash box office at Arizona Interscholastic Association tournament games. All tickets must be purchased online, no exceptions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students with school identification. Only AIA issued passes are allowed.
