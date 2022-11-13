WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys advanced to the 2A state football semifinals by crushing the Holbrook Roadrunners 52-12 on Friday, Nov 11.

With the Pima Roughriders knocking off Camp Verde 61-7 in their quarterfinal matchup, the Roughriders will face Willcox in a semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 19, in Safford. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

