BENSON {span}—{/span} The Willcox and Tombstone high school wrestling teams had impressive performances at the McGlumphy-Comaduran Duals at Benson High School Dec. 6-7.
Sahuarita Walden Grove won the tournament followed by Willcox, Tucson Flowing Wells and Tombstone. Host Benson finished seventh. Douglas finished 10th.
Fifteen teams competed in the two-day tournament.
In the 106-pound weight class Tombstone freshman Wyatt Eddy finished third. Benson freshman Brax Cluff placed fifth.
At 113, Brock Santa Maria of Tombstone placed fourth, Juan Villalobos of Douglas sixth.
In the 120-pound weight class, Willcox’s Mario Fernandez went 7-0 in pool wrestling and 1-1 in the championship round, losing to Zachary Bates of Walden Grove in the finals. Tombstone’s Timothy Wright placed third and Angel Ruiz of Douglas was sixth.
Willcox’s Joseph Sanchez was Cochise County’s lone placer at 126 pounds, finishing fourth.
Benson’s Zeke Crowley won the 132-pound weight class. St. David’s Jeffrey Savage was sixth.
Cochise County had no wrestlers place in the top six at 138.
At 144 pounds, Tombstone’s Hunter Clark was Cochise County’s lone placer, finishing fourth.
In the 150-pound weight class, Benson’s Colton Tyra came in second, losing in the final to Enzo Morales of Walden Grove. David Allred of Willcox placed third and Benson’s Gabe Harris placed sixth.
In the 157-pound weight class, Willcox’s Oren Allsup had his unbeaten match streak snapped when he lost to Walden Grove’s Esteban Carrillo in the final. Tombstone’s Isaiah Noonan placed fourth and Benson’s Buck Garrett fifth.
Kash Macumber of Willcox kept his unbeaten streak intact, winning the 165-pound weight class, beating Adrian Parra of Flowing Wells. Coby Jones of Tombstone placed sixth.
Evan Truschke of Willcox and Matthew Guido of Douglas placed fourth and sixth respectively at 175.
Benson’s Samuel (Tanner) Martin placed fourth at 190.
Willcox’s Ed Tingle kept his unbeaten streak going after beating Thatcher’s Hunter Saline in the 215-pound weight class. Ben Sandoval of Douglas placed fourth, Bisbee’s Fabian Hernandez fifth and Tombstone’s Robert Carney was sixth.
In the 285-pound weight class, Tombstone’s Jacob Weichelt beat Sal Nieves of Walden Grove for the championship. Travis Larson of Willcox placed third, Oscar Torres of Douglas fifth and Rodrigo Parra of Valley Union sixth.
Willcox coach Patrick Macumber said he was pleased how his wrestlers competed.
“We won our pool,” he said. “We went 7-0. We ended up wrestling against the winner of the other pool, which was Walden Grove, a super tough team. They ended up beating us, but we had some good matches throughout.”
Macumber said his son, Kash, pinned all of his opponents.
“Tingle did the same thing at 215,” Macumber said. “Oren Allsup is on a tear coming back from his injury last year. He took his first loss, but it was to the DIII state runner-up, so it was a legit guy. We were just happy he tested himself.
“It was a super close match. Good competition on both sides. We feel he’s back 100% now. Oren was undefeated through duals, the first day and a half. He then lost to the kid from Walden Grove in the tournament and then lost to him again in the finals. Both matches were extremely close matches.”
Macumber said he has a bunch of good athletes and they continue to go out and leave it all on the mat.
“We’re missing a few weight classes, which is going to hurt us in big tournaments, in dual tournaments, but the kids that we do have, man they’re wrestling tough. We’re getting a lot of good feedback from coaches on other teams. I really like the kids and the way they’re wrestling.”
Next up for the Cowboys is the Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14 in Tucson.
“That’s the tournament we put on our schedule several years ago even before I took over completely because we were tired of kids hitting the state tournament with undefeated records,” Macumber said. “Flowing Wells hosts the best of the best including teams like Sunnyside. If we have anyone undefeated after that one, watch out, they’ll be the real deal.”
Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said his team wrestled well at Benson.
“I believe our technique and conditioning was better than most of the competition,” he said. “Definitely the best performance of the season. (We had) eight individuals in the medal round.”
He praised Weichelt’s performance, saying his wrestler went 10-0 at Benson beating Flowing Wells twice and Walden Grove in the finals.
Weichelt is 30-1 on the season, Torres said, finishing first at the Pima, Douglas and Benson invitationals.
Eddy is 25-4 on the season, Santa Maria 25-6.
Torres said Tombstone will not be competing at the Flowing Wells tournament this weekend and instead is going to the Verrado Invite.
“Flowing Wells has gotten too big,” he said. “Don’t get in enough work.”
