BENSON {span}—{/span} The Willcox and Tombstone high school wrestling teams had impressive performances at the McGlumphy-Comaduran Duals at Benson High School Dec. 6-7.

Sahuarita Walden Grove won the tournament followed by Willcox, Tucson Flowing Wells and Tombstone. Host Benson finished seventh. Douglas finished 10th.

