WILLCOX − The Willcox Cowboys, champions of the 2A San Pedro Region, will host the St. Johns Redskins, out of the 2A Little Colorado Region, Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
Kickoff for this game is 7 p.m. Fans attending the game need to be aware of the increased ticket prices of $10 for adults, $5 for students with school identification, the Arizona Interscholastic Association will be charging to get into the game.
The Cowboys decidedly won their last game of the regular season against Tucson Tanque Verde 55-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, earning them a home playoff advantage.
The Cowboys had a good start to their season, winning three straight before a loss to Morenci and then the Pima Roughriders. They rebounded during San Pedro section play, winning all five ending the season 8-2 overall.
The No. 1 ranked Roughriders would be the first of those teams they’d face in the semifinals, should they win this game and defeat and the winner between Holbrook and Veritas Prep.
Willcox’s head coach Eric Hjalmarson has said there’s no way around it, “you have to beat the best teams to win championships.”
He’s also made it clear the Cowboys can beat teams in the caliber of Morenci and Pima.
According to Hjalmarson, except for a shuffle in linesmen due to injury, the team remains healthy, they’ve responded well after each game, adjusting, and continually improving.
The Cowboys are packing some seriously explosive offensive backs. The No. 13 ranked Redskins will face Cristian Pando who’s carried 147 times for 1,329 yards and scored 26 TDs, and Ayden Fuentes with 108 carries, 1,170 yards, and 15 TDs this season.
Below is a look at the other Cochise County football games taking place this weekend:
Desert View (4-3) at Buena (6-2)
The Buena Colts are looking at a possible state playoff berth but need a win at home over Desert View Friday night and a road win Thursday, Nov. 10 at Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge in order for that to be a possibility.
Buena is currently ranked 20th in the latest AIA365 5A state football rankings. Desert View is ranked 27th.
Friday is Senior Night at Buena. Colt head coach Joe Thomas and his staff will honor 16 players and their parents along with four cheerleaders prior to the start of the game.
“We are excited about the game Friday,” Thomas said. “The boys have been playing well and I am proud of the success they have had so far.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7 p.m. with the pre-game senior ceremony scheduled to start around 6:15 p.m.
Douglas (4-4) at Pueblo (4-4)
Douglas picked up its first Kino Region win last week beating Empire 27-14 also snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Tucson Pueblo is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak and is still looking for its first region win of the season. They hope to get it against Douglas on what will be Senior Night for the Warriors.
Both Douglas and Pueblo are out of the postseason playoff picture and will wrap up their regular seasons on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Benson (5-5) at Thatcher (10-0), 3A state playoffsPlaying their first season in the 3A region the Benson Bobcats and their first-year head coach Dustin Cluff have managed to qualify for the 3A state playoffs.
Benson, who lost last week to Sabino 55-0, was awarded the 16th and final seed in the upcoming state playoffs which means a road trip Friday, Nov. 3 to Thatcher to face the No.1 seed Eagles in a 7 p.m. game that will be played at Eastern Arizona College.
Benson’s top two quarterbacks, Dalton Crockett and Trent Manzo were both injured earlier in the season. Manzo’s injury was season ending, Crockett has not played since he was hurt against Phoenix Christian.
Freshman Brax Cluff, coach Cluff’s son, has been running the Bobcat offense the past three weeks.
It is unclear if Crockett will be at quarterback Friday or if the Bobcats will remain with Brax.
Mogollon (8-2) vs. St. David (9-1), Saturday, 1A state semifinal
This game, which is being played at Scottsdale’s Coronado High School and will start at 6 p.m., is a rematch of the earlier regular season game St. David had with Heber Mogollon in St. David where the Tigers won 61-44.
That loss was the second straight at that time for Mogollon who the week prior had lost to Hayden snapping what had been a two-year, 21-game winning streak.
Since then, the Mustangs have won five games in a row including beating Joseph city 69-14 last Friday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
St. David rebounded from its lone loss to Hayden the final week of the season and thumped Bagdad last week 70-26 in the opening round of the state tournament.
St. David quarterback senior Ryan Gooding is 33 yards shy of surpassing 2,000 passing yards for the second straight season. Gooding, who is currently Cochise County’s top quarterback, has thrown for 1,968 yards with 44 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.
Teammate senior Marek Haynie also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark against Bagdad and currently has 1,006 rushing yards this season.
St. David is 2-4 all time against Mogollon. The two teams first played in 2009 which was won by Mogollon.
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
