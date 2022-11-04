Willcox gearing up to host St. Johns in 2A state playoff game

WILLCOX − The Willcox Cowboys, champions of the 2A San Pedro Region, will host the St. Johns Redskins, out of the 2A Little Colorado Region, Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Kickoff for this game is 7 p.m. Fans attending the game need to be aware of the increased ticket prices of $10 for adults, $5 for students with school identification, the Arizona Interscholastic Association will be charging to get into the game.

