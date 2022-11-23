SAFFORD — The Pima Roughriders ended the Willcox Cowboys’ football season with a 35-7 win Saturday, Nov. 19, in the 2A state semifinals.
The Cowboys defeated Holbrook and Pima beat Camp Verde to reach the semis. The top-ranked Roughriders move on to face No.2, Morenci in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Safford High School.
In the state semifinal game Willcox found its top rushers, Cristian Pando and Ayden Fuentes, isolated and kept to limited gains. Pando and Fuentes had come into the postseason as Cochise County’s top rushers and Pando is one of the top scorers in the state.
The game was scoreless until the very end of the first quarter. Pima took possession at its 45-yard line and after a series of pass plays found the end zone.
In the second quarter Willcox continued to struggle offensively on the ground and for the first time went to the passing game. Cowboys quarterback Kash Macumber connected on four passes for 118 yards but attempted 12 throws against Pima.
Sophomore Landon Ward caught two for 70 yards while Pando had five receptions for 45 yards in the game.
With 6:19 remaining in the first half Pima scored again, missed the extra point kick, and pulled ahead 13-0.
The Roughriders dashed any hopes for the Cowboys with another score with less than two minutes before halftime. They got the 2-point conversion and led 21-0.
Pima’s dominance continued through the third quarter, as it added two more scores.
In the final quarter the Cowboys managed a score. A sack by Mickey Martinez caused a fumble that was picked up by Pando, who ran it back 57 yards.
Pando rushed for 120 yards in 16 carries, Fuentes had 80 yards in 24 carries.
“Pima has a very good team. Our kids played hard. They did, they’re just a better team,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said.
The Cowboys finished with an 11-3 overall record, 5-0 in the San Pedro Region. Hjalmarson was named 2A San Pedro Coach of the Year.
Defensively, Martinez was the team’s leader in sacks with nine and Pando was the team’s leading tackler averaging 8.3 per game, totaling 100. Fuentes had 76 tackles and Evann Truscke had 75.
Pando led the team with 240 points on 38 TDs and 12 conversions. Fuentes scored 183 total points on 22 TDs, 6 conversions, and 45 kicking points.
Pando, the sixth-best rusher in the state, ran for 1,807 yards and Fuentes had 1,564.
On special teams, Victor Lopez has the 2A’s sixth-most kickoff yards with 1,350.
“It’s been a very good season, I’m proud of our kids,” Hjalmarson said. “And our coaching staff, our guys, we’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the state of Arizona. With Justin Lots and Mike Patterson, and the rest of my coaches, we’re good, they’re just the best.”
