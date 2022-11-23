SAFFORD — The Pima Roughriders ended the Willcox Cowboys’ football season with a 35-7 win Saturday, Nov. 19, in the 2A state semifinals.

The Cowboys defeated Holbrook and Pima beat Camp Verde to reach the semis. The top-ranked Roughriders move on to face No.2, Morenci in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Safford High School.

