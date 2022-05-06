GOODYEAR — The 11th-seeded Willcox Cowboys will square off against sixth-seeded Horizon Honors of Phoenix Friday at 4 p.m. in the 16-team 2A state baseball tournament this weekend at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.
Horizon Honors is the champion of the 2A Valley Region, finishing 13-2 in the conference, 10-0 in region.
Willcox qualified for the state tournament after downing the St. John’s Redskins 10-1 Tuesday in a state play-in game in Willcox.
Cristian Pando was dominant on the mound. throwing 89 pitches in seven innings, allowing two hits, striking out 14 and walking one.
Ed Tingle scored the Cowboys’ first run in the bottom of the second when he led off with a single and scored on an error. Seth Verdugo later scored on a passed ball, making the score 2-0.
Willcox upped its lead to 5-0 in the third, scoring three runs off two hits, a walk and an error. The big hit was an RBI triple by Kash Macumber that scored Landen Dunham. Macumber later scored on a sacrifice fly by Tingle.
Macumber and Pando scored again in the fifth, making the score 7-0.
St. John’s scored its lone run in the top of the sixth.
The Cowboys responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 10-1 lead.
Willcox had 10 hits. Marcus Olivares was 2-for-4 and had two RBIs. Tingle was 1-for-2, scored two runs and had an RBI; Macumber was 1-for-3, scored two runs and had an RBI; Pando was 1-for-3 with three runs scored; Ayden Fuentes was 1-for-4 with a run scored; Seth Verdugo was 1-for-3 with a run scored; and Aj Nuzzo was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
