WILLCOX − A spot in the 2A football state championship game will be on the line Saturday when the 10-2 fourth-seeded Willcox Cowboys face the 11-1 and No. 1-seeded Pima Roughriders in the 2A state semifinals.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the other state semifinal game between No. 2 Morenci and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian Saturday, Nov. 26, for the title.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments