WILLCOX − A spot in the 2A football state championship game will be on the line Saturday when the 10-2 fourth-seeded Willcox Cowboys face the 11-1 and No. 1-seeded Pima Roughriders in the 2A state semifinals.
The winner of this game will face the winner of the other state semifinal game between No. 2 Morenci and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian Saturday, Nov. 26, for the title.
After originally being scheduled to be played in Mesa, Arizona Interscholastic Association officials authorized the relocation of the Willcox-Pima game to Safford High School, which will allow more fans to attend the game. Kickoff for Saturday’s semifinal is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Fans planning on attending Saturday’s game need to be aware there is no cash box office at these Arizona Interscholastic Association games. All tickets need to be purchased online, in advance, no exceptions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students with school identification. Only AIA issued passes are allowed.
Willcox is led by junior Cristian Pando, who last week became Cochise County’s top rusher with 1,684 yards, leaping over Buena’s Andres Bonilla, who has 1,546 yards.
Senior Ayden Fuente, Pando’s running mate in the Cowboys backfield, is third in the county with 1,484 yards. The duo has scored a combined 42 rushing touchdowns this season.
Pando is the No. 3 running back in the state, counting all schools 1A through 6A. He trails Sam Webb of Gilbert Christian, who has 1,988 yards, and Markhi McKinnon of Phoenix Goldwater, who has 1,874 yards.
Cristian is second in the state in scoring with 234 points and Fuentes is fourth with 182. Pando is for first in the state with Drew Logan of Williams with 37 offensive touchdowns.
Willcox and Pima met earlier in the season. A deluge in Willcox the day of the game pushed the 2A contest back 24 hours and Pima prevailed 27-14, handing the Cowboys one of their two losses. Pima held Pando and Fuentes to a combined 116 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Pima’s lone loss was to Thatcher, the No. 1 3A team, which is playing in their conference’s state semifinals.
Pima coach Josh Wilkins says his team is excited to be playing in the semifinals and is looking forward to playing Wilcox once again.
“They are a good team with several good players; their two running backs are definitely a force to be reckoned with,” he said. “We look forward to a good game and are excited for the opportunity to play in Safford. We’re hopeful more fans will be able to attend. It is exciting to have three teams from this area in the semifinals this year.”
Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson was complimentary of his adversary.
“Like I said last week, it will take a miracle to beat them. They’re very well coached,” he said.
Reminded about his statement earlier in the season, “if everyone is playing well, and we get a few calls our way, we can beat any team,” Hjalmarson added, “yeah, but with a miracle too. They’re a tough team, playing well and coached well.
“We’re an underdog, that’s why they’re the No.1 seed and we’re No. 4. We’re excited, but we know they’re the best team in the state, on record.”
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
