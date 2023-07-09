Willcox gets bounce back win at state tournament

After suffering its first loss at the state Little League majors tournament in Cottonwood on Thursday, the Willcox All-Stars bounced back on Friday with another no-hit pitching performance, keeping its state championship hopes alive.
On Thursday Willcox suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Queen Creek Heat.
On Friday Willcox eliminated the host team, Tanque Verde, from the tournament with an 11-1 win.
Friday Willcox used four pitchers. Jayleen Aguirre, Hattie Macumber, Lilly Wiliams and Lauren Bennett each pitched one inning. They allowed one run, no hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Willcox scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Aguirre led off the game with a double and scored on an error. Karlie St. Clair, Jacqueline Ramirez, Williams and Janelle Vandermeulen also scored for Willcox.
After adding a run in the second to lead 6-0, Willcox tacked on five more runs in the third. Macumber hit a two-run triple and scored on an error. Vandermeulen hit a hard grounder that was played into an error, allowing Ramirez and St. Clair to score.
Willcox had seven hits. Aguirre was 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Macumber 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, St. Clair was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Vandermeulen was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Josey Benevidez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Carley Torres was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the 1-0 loss to Queen Creek on Thursday, the lone run came in the top half of the fourth inning on a strikeout that led to a Willcox error, allowing the run to score.
Macumber was the losing pitcher. She allowed one run, two hits, struck out 16 and walked three.
Willcox had two hits. Larson and Williams were each 1-2.
Willcox is one of eight teams remaining in the state majors tournament. Willcox faced Scottsdale Arcadia’s All-Stars Saturday night in an elimination game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.