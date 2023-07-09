Willcox gets bounce back win at state tournament

Willcox shortstop Hattie Macumber applies the tag for the out to a Tanque Verde runner as she slides into second base Friday in Cottonwood.

 Jennifer Sorenson Herald/Review

After suffering its first loss at the state Little League majors tournament in Cottonwood on Thursday, the Willcox All-Stars bounced back on Friday with another no-hit pitching performance, keeping its state championship hopes alive.

On Thursday Willcox suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Queen Creek Heat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments