Willcox gets past Tombstone, faces Bisbee Friday By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com Jan 27, 2023 WILLCOX − Joendy Ruiz lit up the scoreboard on Tuesday, scoring 21 points in Willcox High's 64-60 win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.The visiting 2A East Region Yellow Jackets moved to 5-12 overall, 0-8 in the region. They defeated Duncan, 42-38, on Saturday, Jan. 21.The Cowboys were coming off a 58-56 loss to the Morenci Wildcats. They moved to 9-12 overall, and 3-5 in the 2A East.Willcox senior Ayden Fuentes scored 14 points and junior Lane Whetten added 10.The Yellow Jackets kept pace with Willcox early, leading most of the first period.With a minute left in the first, down 20-14, the Cowboys went on a nine-point scoring run to end the period 21-20.That signaled a turn in momentum as the Cowboys would keep Tombstone a few points behind through the next two periods.In the final period Tombstone mounted a final drive, nine points down with a few minutes left, then closing the score to within two but falling short.Ruiz added five assists to total 53 this season. He’s the team’s scoring leader with 270 points, averaging 15.9 per game.Whetten dominated the boards, grabbing 11 defensive rebounds, 14 total. He is leading the team with 186. Fuentes came down with seven rebounds.Whetten had a good game in the loss against Morenci, scoring a team-high 23, making 82% of his shots and grabbing 11 rebounds.The Cowboys host the second-place Bisbee Pumas on Friday, Jan. 27, tipping off at 7 p.m. The Pumas are 19-2 overall, 7-2 in the 2A East. 