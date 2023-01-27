WILLCOX − Joendy Ruiz lit up the scoreboard on Tuesday, scoring 21 points in Willcox High’s 64-60 win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.

The visiting 2A East Region Yellow Jackets moved to 5-12 overall, 0-8 in the region. They defeated Duncan, 42-38, on Saturday, Jan. 21.

