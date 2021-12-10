WILLCOX — The Willcox girls basketball team won the first two games of their regular season.
“The girls played tough with a lot of heart,” Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said. “They play to the whistle, and they played the full 32 minutes 110%. Very proud of these girls on how they have responded to this year and my program.”
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Cowgirls traveled to Tucson to take on the Santa Rita Eagles of the 2A South Region. Willcox led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter. Four 3-point shots in the second quarter helped the Eagles narrow the Cowgirls’ lead at the half to one point, 20-19. In the fourth quarter the Cowgirls sealed their victory by outscoring the Eagles 13-9.
Leading the Cowgirls were senior Kamrielle Wyatt with nine points and junior Maylee Thompson with eight. Willcox shot went 10-for-14 from the free throw line.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Willcox hosted the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South Tegion. Tied at 10 to end the first quarter, the Cowgirls outscored the Lobos 19-8 to take the lead going into the half. Willcox increased its lead to 39-24 in the third quarter and went on to win.
Wyatt and sophomore Mia Mungarro led the Cowgirls with 14 points each, followed by junior Izela Torres with seven. Willcox made one 3-point shot and went 6-for-14 from the free throw line.
The Cowgirls host the San Simon Longhorns of the 1A South Region Monday, Dec. 13.
