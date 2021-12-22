ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s girls basketball team shot 2-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 6-of-21 for the game as the Willcox Cowgirls knocked off the Blue Devils 33-26 Dec. 16 in the G. Dale Mortenson Gymnasium.
The win was the second straight for Willcox and fifth in its last six games. Valley Union suited up just six players. One of the players, Briah Two Moons, was ill while senior Breanna Enriquez remains out with an injury she suffered in volleyball.
Willcox led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and increased its lead to 18-8 in the second quarter, only to hold off a Valley Union run that saw the Blue Devils claw their way back to 18-15 at intermission.
Kam Wyatt opened the second half, drilling a 3-pointer for Willcox, and Izela Torres, Mia Mungarro and Maycee Michaels each scored for the Cowgirls to pad their lead to 27-15.
Valley Union battled its way back to within seven at the end of the third quarter and closed that lead to 28-26 in the fourth quarter when Kali Prudler scored a pair before fouling out, leaving the Blue Devils with no subs.
Over the next 2½ minutes the Blue Devils made four trips to the free throw line where they went 0-8, still clinging to a two-point deficit.
Maddie Bennett’s pair with 1:10 remaining in regulation gave Willcox a 30-26 lead. The Cowgirls made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to come away with the win.
Wyatt led Willcox with seven points. Mungarro and Maylee Thompson each scored six points and Torres and Bennett each contributed five.
